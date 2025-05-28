2025 Fantasy Football Sleepers 1.0 From Dave Richard: David Njoku, Tucker Kraft Lead Te Values ​​Plus RBS Galore

When I set up, I always like to have a list of sleepers in the area. It is my go-t in the later rounds when I am looking for risks of players without real care about what is needed to get them in my team.

Because the only time you generally care about a pick after the 100th is when you get absolutely good. And that is a huge feeling!

That is how I felt last year when Brock Bowers got some of my teams. It might be how you felt when you Courtland Sutton, Brian Thomas Jr. Or Ladd McConkey.

But if you had taken Keon Coleman, Rome Odunze, Kirk Cousins ​​of (Gulp) Josh Palmer, you probably didn't give it to cut them after a few weeks. Why would you? The concept choice you spent to get them was too late. No regrets needed!

It is easier to continue with a bad late round pick, but it is oh so good to crush them. It makes your fantasy team better and improves your chances of making the play -offs/to win your competition/earn the jealousy of your friends/earn some extra money/to be a hero for the community.

Here are the players on my sleep list from the end of May/beginning of June. They all have An average design position beyond 100th General on FantasyPros.They are mentioned in the order of ADP.

Fantasyros ADP: 112.0

2024 Fantasy statistics: 9.9 PPR points per match with Jacksonville (nine games)

He is a sleeper because … Denver did little else to improve his receiving corps and coach Sean Payton has longed for a versatile mismatch in his attack. After an average of at least seven goals per match in 2023 and 2024, Enggram is in position to first finish second on the Broncos in Doelen. Enggram has also caught at least 73% of his goals in three seasons since she left New York, which is a reliable target for Bo Nix.

I would prepare him: Round 9, about 100th General

Fantasyros ADP: 112.5

2024 Fantasy statistics: 8.9 PPR points per match with Jacksonville (eight games)

He is a sleeper because … He takes over for Stefon Diggs in the final role in the Texan attack. When Diggs was healthy, on average eight goals per match of CJ Stroud; Kirk on average at least seven goals per match in each of his two years at the Jaguars when he placed an average of 12 PPR points. If Kirk lands somewhere near that average, he delivers at least no. 3 WR numbers fairly consistent. Finding such recipients with picks in round 9-plus will be difficult to do this season.

I would prepare him: Round 9 or 10, about 110th General

Fantasyros ADP: 116.5

2024 Fantasy statistics: N / A

He is a sleeper because … The foals do not have an alpha receiver that can catch capable from-target passes and add Yardage after the catch. Josh Downs is closer to that guy than Michael Pittman, but Downs has been fairly inconsistent during his career. Warren offers the Colts modest versatility, but is an absolute bull with the ball in his hands, on average more than six meters after the catch and five meters after contact wears in Penn State last year. There is a path for Warren to lead the Colts in all receiving statistics this season.

I would prepare him: Round 8 or 9, before the 100th General

Fantasyros ADP: 120.5

2024 Fantasy statistics: 17.3 in eight games, but he on average more than 20 points per match in each of the previous six seasons.

He is a sleeper because … His receiving corps were upgraded, while the rest of the cowboys are a bit suspicious. George Pickens will join Ceedee Lamb and Jake Ferguson as the best goals of Prescott, all of whom are able to make quality games to push Prescott's figures higher. There is also a good chance that Prescott will throw a lot – the run game is very suspicious and the defense has a number of players who come back from injuries and may not be as good as last year much less two years ago. In the best seasons of Prescott, on average at least 34.7 passings per game, a number certainly in the game this year.

I would prepare him: Round 9, about 100th General

Fantasyros ADP: 121.0

2024 Fantasy statistics: 13.5 PPR points per game; 16.2 In eight games without Deshaun Watson on QB.

He is a sleeper because … This ADP is crazy. Njoku has been very productive for two consecutive years – he should not suddenly slide that far into concepts. The browns have consistently used Njoku as a reliable target with short parts and they have benefited from his postschalkkracht. He is also a clear threat with a red zone (49 such goals in his last three seasons, the second most under tight ends and the 12th most in the entire NFL). Njoku should not last that late in fantasy concepts, even with the awkward Quarterback room of the browns.

I would prepare him: Round 6 or 7, about 70th general

Fantasyros ADP: 130.5

2024 Fantasy statistics: 9.6 PPR points per game; 10.7 in his last 14 games.

He is a sleeper because … Kraft was one of the most efficient passcatchers of the Packers last season and finished first, second or third under meaningful Packers WRS and TEs in catch percentage (71.4%), Yards per catch (10.1), Yards after catches per reception) and TACTSIVE) and TACEFEST) and Tarief) and Tarief) and Tarief) and Tarief) and Tarief) and Tarief) and Tarief) and Tarief) and Tarief) and Tarief) and Tarief) and Tacky) and Tacky) and Tackst per Viatst per reception) and Catchst; (30%). His biggest problem was not to get enough goals, Something Coach Matt Lafleur complained as soon as the 2024 season ended. That is an easy solution for the packers that go to 2025.

I would prepare him: Round 8, about 90th General

Fantasyros ADP: 139.5

2024 Fantasy statistics: 8.1 PPR -points per game (16 games)

He is a sleeper because … He was the most efficient running of Jacksonville in 2024, better than Travis Etienne in Yards per Carry, EPA, success rate, yards after contact per rush, explosive Rush Rate and avoided tackle speed. He also scored more touchdowns, including three at the goal line. There is definitely a chance that Bigsby will finish the preseason as an important runner in the Jaguars attack, even if he is not as fast as Rookie Bhaysshul Tuten or with the same pedigree as Etienne.

I would prepare him: Round 10, about 120th General

Fantasyros ADP:165.5

2024 Fantasy statistics:N / A

He is a sleeper because …They both make a backup of great but old RBS in great running teams. Guendo seems to be the hand buoy of Christian McCaffrey, who is 29 years old and comes out for a year in which he could not stay on the field; Guendo was on average 17.9 in his four games when he played at least 50% of the snaps. Shipley is positioned as the man behind Saquon Barkley, who had 482 touches in 2024. In each of Barkley's previous two seasons with over350He has missed at least three competitions and saw his workload and production departure. From a realistic point of view, both lottery tickets that would become must-start Rushers would be if the older statesmen would miss the time for them.

I would prepare him:Round 9 for Gurendo, Round 13-Plus for Shipley

Fantasyros ADP: 165.5

2024 Fantasy statistics: N / A

He is a sleeper because … The Backfield of Cowboys can be wide open and it is perhaps their best combination of speed and versatility. Blue ended his term of office in Texas with 42 catches and 8.8 yards per catch in 15 games to deal with six receiving touchdowns (14 in total). He also ran his 40-Yard Dashboard at 4.38 with the mowing porter and 4.28 on his pro day. He must at least take the Dallas attack into account as a part-timer with a shot on two or three goals per match. But if he can beat his low competition and prove his sustainability, Blue gets a chance for 225 touches during the season. That is a dream come true for a late rounder.

I would prepare him: Round 10, about 110th General

Fantasyros ADP: 153.5

2024 Fantasy statistics: 14 PPR points per game (10 games); 17.7 in his last six

He is a sleeper because … Nobody wants to set up old guys, but old guys such as Thielen continue to find ways to contribute. Thielen, 35 When the season starts, is still a great route runner that can win with his cunning footwork in the short and intermediate reach. He came enormously for Bryce Young at the end of last season and could be asked to be a stable presence for him again this season, even with the first round additions of Xavier Legette last year and Tetairoa McMillan this year. He is not trendy at all, because late rounders are in fantasy, but you don't care when he regularly gets five catches per game.

I would prepare him: Round 12, about 140th General