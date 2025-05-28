Sports
Rafael Nadals Farewell Ceremony and more of Roland Garros
Hey everyone, as it is written, Wednesday is Postbag -Day
Here ServedS Roland Garros Draw Show: Some of them still apply!
Good soldiers: Roland Garros cover is on TNT and Trutv. Tennis channels of three hours of pregame show are broadcast daily.
In the spirit of the Rafael Nadal -Ceremony At Roland Garrosid, the story of the tournament so farHere is a re-up.
Further
Jon, I noticed that you were at the Rafa Nadal Retirement Ceremony on Sunday. What were your impressions?
It was beautiful. Ten out of 10. As we have discussed earlier, timing a tennis pension such as timing the market. It is almost impossible to do optimally. Last year Nadal Alexander Zverev traveled in the first round. He lost a competitive match to the man who would continue to the final. At that time he was still introduced in Wimbledon and the Olympic Games. He didn't want a Grand Roland Garros broadcast.
Then came the Olympic Games. Nadal became the opening ceremony. But in what his last singles match would be, he pulled Novak Djokovic in round 1. That was not the right time for a big appointment. Then an exhausted Nadal played an exhausted event at the Davis Cup. And the ceremony was missing in all respects.
Accelerated until Sunday. Nadal returned to the site of his greatest triumphs. He retired square. Djokovic is in Roland Garros to compete. Roger Federer flew in. Andy Murray took the Eurostar from London. (Apart from: Imagine having a train in St. Pancras and sitting next to Andy Murray.) There was time to prepare a good ceremony and even invite an interpretative dance group.
Even with all this advanced choreography and none of the neurochemia that is accompanied by competition was an emotional, moving ceremony. Nadal lost it several times, not least when he talks about Uncle Toni. The public expressed his appreciation for Nadal. Nadal expressed his appreciation for the public, including the most moving for Methe Unsung, Backstage heroes. (Another abandoned: I saw Nadal doing his best to thank and pose for photos with the stenographers who worked dutifully in all his interviews.)
All in all, this was the broadcast he earned. I was lucky to interview Nadal a few hours after the ceremony. (The interview was broadcast on TNT, which covered the event.) Nadal was still processing as a therapist could say. He was raw and emotional and exhausted and, one got a feeling, came to realizations that from abstract to concrete hardening. (It's one thing to say I am comfortable with retirement. It is one more thing to walk up a court in street clothing, to look at a drawstring and not see your name.)
I indicated that the ceremony, yes, was about 14 Roland Garros titles and 22 Majors. But also about what he represented as a sportsman. Here is his answer: at the end you go on the field or outside the field and you feel the love of the people and you naturally achieve that with victories, we can't lie on that, but you also achieve that by worning the right way.
Hello Jon,
I understand that you feel different, but I will say that [Naomi] Osakas press and description of her emotions during her match are objectively different from the people who have just anchored with a footprint on that court. I will say that I have never (as far as the professionals are) the person in the Arena, but I will say that if a tennis fan from outside looks that her mentality is unpalient. She does not fate herself with a majority of fans with such a contraction I am Outlook. Thousands of pro tennis players have been to the Arena. All but one of them were able to say yes, I lost at the end of their game without playing a victim. A great talent, and I wish her the best, but I choose to support others who want to fight, who want to cherish, win or lose the struggle and the sport. I prefer to cheer for the Journey person who fights the good fight instead of someone who seems to apologize for. How can you expect people to encourage that mentality?
Respectful, Anthony, Melrose, Ma
For the context, Naomi Osaka has more Majors than but one after all the active player (Iga Witek) and, ungested, fell to Paula Badosa in another early game (her 11th consecutive week 1 defeat in a major). Afterwards she had a cheeky herself -drifting press conference that ended tears.
I feel different. But I hear you. A former pro or remark offered a version of your point and actually wondered why Osaka would encourage her opponents by talking about her vulnerabilities so bracing. Players hope to build an Aurathink Serena and Nadal. Why do that undermine that with a tearing sizzling self -evaluation?
On the other hand, different players (people?) Have different ways of coping. Perhaps she thinks it is healthy to give a voice to her sense of disappointment. Perhaps it is a kind of flex to tell the field that I am expected to win Majors and be crushed if I don't. Maybe she feels that it is personally better to express her feelings than suppress her feelings.
It is clear that it has been for Osaka for a few years. She is a mother, often away from home. She speaks openly about her challenges in the field of mental health. The tennis results have not been there. There are external and internal pressure.
You and me (and many athletes) can be inclined to play it closer to the vest, to be less audience about struggles. If she feels different, it is so.
Well, how in time was our discussion?! The only possible explanation for Djokovic who wins his 100th in Geneva is that he reads your mail bag as regularly as I, and has followed our advice to get to heart in 250s, ha ha 🙂
Am
Credit where it owes. This is the same reader suggested That Djokovic who won an even 100th title in Geneva was a bigger deal than we made.
I would submit that there was a lot going on here that went further than just round songs. Djokovic, who had just turned 38, won a trophy for the first time since 2023 (no medal). Djokovic won a title after a strange farewell with Murray. Djokovic discovered from where there had been little, just in time for Roland Garros.
The cut-and-paste before last week: Djokovic would be a threat if he could just get going. Well, now he's going.
Although he is retired, Fernando still chooses Rafael Nadal to win Roland Garros. He's so good.
Fernando
We had him like a dark horse. Semi -finals, at its best.
Seriously, the hypothetical question came to the fore: how would Nadal do it if it were to get in cold, to be 39, without playing this year, did he take a wildcard?
The consensus: he could win a round, just as much owed to Aura as everything. He could not win back-to-back games. (The idea that he would be the fourth favorite after Calos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Djokovic were downright rejected.)
Hello Jon;
Talking about returning to Formalcaraz and Sinner resemble the top choices at Roland Garros. But favorites can always falter, and Jack Draper with his flashy Serve and Volley Mixlimpressed on the red clay. How many of a competition do you think Draper is in Paris?
Ted Cornwell, Minneapolis
I love Draper Long-Term, starting with Wimbledon. Yes, the game and the Forehand and Leftyness and athletics. But also professionalism. There is a feeling that he knows what is needed to go from good-to-great and he is happy to take the required steps.
I am less optimistic about his Roland Garros. His clay results this spring were encouraging, but there is still to do. His draw may play him Gal Monfilsa French -favorite potential in his last Roland Garrosand then, possible, Joo Fonseca.
Draper was almost the fourth seed, a considerable achievement. If he plays on his seed and reaches the quarters, that would also be a considerable achievement.
I was very happy to see that Jasmine Paolini was the first winner of Singles and Doubles during a WTA 1000 event since 2009. Looking at her exercise this year in Indian Wells revealed her as the most joyful, smiling player I have ever seen. Could her late flourishing success come across a nicer person?
Rob
For each their own. Every player manages the opportunity differently. But here is a hot take: not only is Paolinis Joy contagious, it is in the service of her career. Whether she feels stressed or not, she projects such a balance and cheerfulness that a) it must be shocking to the opponent, b) it wins over the crowd, which is steeped in her with a home field advantage (even when not in Italy).
If I were a coach, I would not only point her out for mushy reasons. ((Wouldn't it be nice to be a favorite!) And not for coarse transactional reasons (brands want to collaborate with such a happy, joyful figure). But for competitive reasons. It will go to your tennis to project these good vibes.
Hello Jon,
I hope you're doing well. Just an observation about respect and humility, have you viewed the trophy ceremony of the Mens Rome final? Sinner says he would speak English for Carlos, but Carlos shouted that he should speak Italian. Carlos says that his family and team earn the trophy more than him. Carlos told the crowd how respectful they were, even when their husband was losing. Sinner gives Carlos enormous respect in his speech. They are both huge ambassadors of the sport and you (or at least I) wonder how much affects the previous top dogs (the Big 3) to teach them to win and lose them. Every trophy ceremony with the Big 3 was very similar to this and it was so reassuring that tennis is in good hands in terms of class, honor and humility with the new ruling princes of the sport. Have you ever asked your big 3 interested parties if they feel that they have been that kind of ambassador?
Respectful
Anthony, Melrose, Ma
I am in total agreement. The leader determines the culture. When Federer and Nadal (and then Djokovic) led themselves with dignity and decorum and respect, the rest of the field followed. (If the top boys are modest and royal, the No. 11 or no. 111 is less likely to worn as a bastard.) And when Federer and Nadal retired, one of their collective legacies was a redefinition of rivalry and how an opponent does not have to be enemy.
Enjoy Roland Garros 2025 everyone!
