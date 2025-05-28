Edmonton Oilers win 4-1 in Game Four, Push Dallas to the Brink

Photo by David Bloom / Postmedia

Article content We want the cup, we want the cup

Article content

Article content That loud chorus thundered through a wild rogers place on Tuesday evening when the Edmonton Oilers won a 4-1 win in Game Four and a 3-1 stranglehold over Dallas in the Western Conference Finals. Dallas pulled their keeper at 2:30 of the third, but the home team drilled two to saline it. The Oilers won special teams (2/3 on the pp, 1/4 on the horsepower), the goal convening (Skinner stopped 28 of 29) and threw defensive blanket over the stars in the third, where one Dallas only managed one shot by eleven minutes of the third and only four in general.

Article content Here is the story of the tape Stuart Skinner. 9. Strong start when Dallas hunted out of the gate. Early Pad Save on Steele. I got another path A on a duchene chance after the puck was looked at the place. Big stop on Granlund a few shifts later. Blocked a Matt Duchene deflection the shift after the 1-0 goal. Succeeded in pressing his pads late in the first place on a CECI opportunity. Last second shoulder on Rantanen at the end of the first, which saves seventeen in the opening frame. Stopped a few on the second hp of the second frame, but a third found his way through the traffic for the 1-1. Filled rantans with five over in the first. In the end, twenty -eight of the twenty -nine stopped. What a role he is. The games second star. Connor McDavid. 8. First team food to Hyman for an opportunity. Then a few dangerous shifts leave in the first, to set up for Bouchard and then run to the net for one of his own. Two excellent PK shifts early in the second. Secondary assistant on the 2-1 PP target. A great, physical game on Granlund deep in a different turn of the penalty. A slick food for a dangerous opportunity in the third = period. Sublime feed to Kane for a degree A late-like in the third. Created two excellent opportunities early in the late third period pp. Help on the second empty nicer. Led the Vooruit in 5V54 CF (20-12, 63%). McDavid played more than 3:00 on the penalty kill and was both stubborn and effective.

Article content

Article content Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. 9. He just stays red -hot. Give and go perfectly with Leon Draisaitl on the 1-0 goal. Timely second period backcheck. Just a huge skill game, tight, to drag Cody Ceci and then to feed Perry for the 2-1 PP goal. Dangerous shot to start the third. Forecheck -series in the Dallas -end in the third. Four shots. He played his best hockey in two years and could not have chosen a better time. Called the games first star. Zach Hyman. 5. A point-white chance asked an McDavid feed. Smart Flip to erase the zone on an early horsepower. Went partly to the Chamber through the first while apparently he was in favor of his right arm/ after mid-ice in contact with marchment and would not return. Only played 3:11. Kris Knoblauch said after the competition that he would update the status of Hymans in the morning. Brett Kulak. 7. Huge game to break a long, dangerous -looking star cycle in the first and to clear the zone without taking an ice formation. There was only a single high chance of scoring a great danger against 5V5. This coupling was excellent!

Article content Evan Bouchard. 8. A good chance of a McDavid pass leaves in the first. Then a developing 2-on-1 broke and set up the ice for McDavid for an excellent opportunity. Good Puck Management on the 2-1. Has scored anything but scored on a dominant shift in the Dallas zone late in the second. Wound his way brilliant on the ice to give podkolzin a chance to the start of the third. Led the club in 5V5 CF (19-9, 68%). Leon Draisaitl. 7. A strong zone entrance around a Perry-Pick and then ended a perfect give-and-go with Ngent-Hopkins with a hard one-timer that defeated Oettinger Low Glove in the nearby pole for the 1-0 Icebreaker. Excellent backcheck in the second frame. The game started on the 2-1. Blew past Lundell for a shot short side late in the second. Had a two-on-one with Henrique early in the third, but his pass was thrown away. A big defensive game deep in its own zone results in a power play in the late game oilers. High danger on the third period pp. Won a bowel control with the Dallas just empty in the third, deep in his own end and earned the secondary assist in the process. Fifty percent on faceoffs. Three shots on the net.

Article content Vasily Podkolzin. 6. Somehow chosen from a crowd and let it be tagged with a rough fine in the first. A chance of a bouchard rush in the third. Won a hard battle along the wall to earn a clear in the third. A team of high eight hits. Corey Perry. 7. The secondary assist earned on the 1-0 including an experienced pick at the attacking Blueline. However, knew before his next pick attempt in the second, and Dallas had him pay on the PP with the 1-1. But helped itself in the Redemption department with a drainage house on the 2-1 goal. Good chance of an McDavid pass in the third. I just missed an open goal abnormality on the last pp. Called the games Third Star. Jake Walman. 7. A hard shot after a good arvidson feed and while oettier juggled with it, he kept it outside. Went full to intercept a two-on-one late in the second. Secondary assisting on the empty nicer. Played almost three and a half minutes of quality punishment.

Article content John Klingberg. 6. A first period of pp with a hard game behind his own net. This coupling abandoned it defensively, 5V5. Adam Henrique. 6. An excellent game four. First period PK clear. Another early in the second. A pp pulled a part through the second. Scored the second empty nicer to bring the score to 4-1. Five shots, three hits. Struggled in the circle. +2. Evander Kane. 4. Went early at the end of the second to the room with an apparent neck problem. Robbed by Oettinger in the fading phases of the third. Smart decision not to touch a puck that would certainly have resulted in too many men calls in the third. Five hits. Kasperi Kapanen. 6. Played a tough game, seven hits. Scored the empty nicer to make it 34-1. Darnell nurse. 5. An important defensive game to allow a clear in the first period hp. The game pursued a bit, but usually bent and did not break.

Troy Stecher. 5. Calm, cool rebound clearly from the lock partly by the second. Hard fight. Mattias Janmark. 4. Good horsepower zone clearly in the second. Flute for a trip in the second but it was killed. Trent Frederic. 5. picked up more ice age in the absence of Hyman. Solid defensive decisions. Six hits. Not much with the puck. Viktor Arvidsson. 6. Note, in an effective way. Arvidsson hurried back for a strong back check and then turned the puck back on the ice for a Wallman shot. Harmde hard back to win a Puck race at De Zoemer in the second. Hard explosion asked in the third. The series is now on 3-1 Edmonton, with Game Five Thursday evening in the Big D. teams who lead 3-1 in the Stanley Cup play-offs this year are 7-0 to close it to their advantage. Now on bluesky @kurtleavins.bsky.social. I also find me on threads @kleavins, twitter @kurtleavins, Instagram at Leavinson hockey and Mastodon [email protected]. In memory of Bruce McCurdy, 1955-2025.

Article content