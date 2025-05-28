



The entrepreneurs behind an ambitious athletic and social club hope to have the first of 14 indoor pickleball rights installed in July, with a soft opening in August. In addition to professional pickleball courts, St. Pete Athletic Paddle & Social will have a full-service restaurant, several bars, a membership slounge, a Pro shop, a garden and Courtide food and drinker service. Founder Reuben Pressman led the St. Petersburg downtown partnership members on a hard tour through the new, unique facility on Tuesday afternoon. The construction is quickly advanced on what Pressman has mentioned an urban country club of 45,000 square feet after a number of first delays. The goal is to have a big opening on 2544 Fairfield Ave. S. in September. Be the first indoor pickleball club in St. Petersburg, said Pressman. Be the biggest in Tampa Bay. Also be the first indoor table tennis club in St. Pete, too. The vast facility in the factory, an art and culture campus of 90,000 square feet, will also have the first Padel courts of St. Petersburgs. Padel combines tennis and squash elements by absorbing walls around a closed court. While pickleball is the fastest growing (sports) in the US, Padel has taken over the rest of the world, Pressman said. It is very different and exciting, and there is a little more a learning curve for it. Pressman called on a group of local experts in their respective areas to bring his brainchild to life. The team includes Jarret Sabatini, owner of Intermezzo Coffee and cocktails, Nathan Stonecipher, co-owner of Green bank Brewing, and Graham Damico, co-owner of Major League Picleballs Florida Smash. St. Petersburg located Wannemacher Jensen Architects designed the facility. Pressman said the restaurant will serve raised Country Club classics. St. Pete Athletic has a public cocktail bar with 30 seats, a coffee and breakfast bar and one alone members, speakeasy-like cocktaillounge with a billiard table and fireplace. Courtide tables are equipped with tablets to facilitate ordering food and drink. Pressman noted that someone can pay for a day pass and use the courts, pending availability. The facilities of the Social Club are private and extra benefits for membership include priority access and preferred prices in the facility. The 14 PickleBall, six table tennis stations and two indoor grass and peat padds, will contain cameras and monitors for live scorekeeping and direct repetitions. Pressman said that players could share highlights with friends. He imagines that an old, almost southern stylish garden atmosphere inspired by Florida with elements by Wimbledon, the world's most prestigious tennis tournament, which is held in London every year. Maybe a little more modern, Pressman added. The clubhouse offers coworking space and a conference room with 12 seats for business meetings. The Pro Shop offers high-quality Athleisure Apparel, in addition to Picleball equipment. St. Pete Athletic will also contain a boutique gymnas, a sauna, towel service and six showers. The hope is that you do not pay for our membership and a membership of a gym, said Pressman. Guests can drunk drinks while watching competitions from chairs overlooking the courts. Green Bench offers a new traditional beer program. The building borders the Pinellas Trail. Pressman is planning to be the first to apply for a permit as soon as it is available to have an actual connection in the Multi-Use Trail. Half of our members who do not join (PickleBall), he said. They specifically join the Urban Country Club side of things. Well, many events and programming around members in general, not related to athletics. Pressman noted that monthly memberships, priced at $ 250 for private individuals, $ 450 for couples and $ 600 for families, are almost sold out. He will start a waiting list soon.

