Sports
Cognizant Major League Cricket brings international sports stars to Broward County for the fourth July weekly matches
Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC)The first professional Twenty20 Cricket League in the United States will bring its season 2025 to Broward County Stadium from
After opening matches on the Grand prairie cricket stage (June 2029), MLCS third season is concluded with the play -offs and champion finale back in Grand Prairie from 813 July.
Broward County Stadium is an exceptional venue for Major League Cricket, said Johnny Grave, CEO of MLC. With recent renovations and strong community support, it is fantastic to bring fans here to elite level cricket and to continue to grow the game in the United States.
). Demographic make -up in South Floridas, including strong South Asian, Caribbean, South African and British expansions, makes Broward County a natural hub for the sports expansion in North America (American Cricket Federation, 2023; US Census Bureau, 2020).
This elite level of cricket game and competition emphasizes the importance of our stadiums in the experience and expansion of professional cricket in the United States and all over the world, said Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers. We are pleased to welcome fans and teams in Broward County and look forward to seeing everyone there!
- Nine games for six days In the improved stadium of Broward County
-
- Global Cricket Stars included FAF Du Persis“ “ Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell“ “ Jason Roy“ David Warner“ Heinrich Klaasen“ And Nicholas Pooran
- Six MLC franchises: “ “ “ San Francisco Unicorns“ “ .
- : Cultural Entertainment, Food Sellers, Giveaway Actions, Youth Zones and Local Business Inomations
- : West -India vs. Pakistan will follow later this summer
Broward County Stadium has undergone extensive renovations prior to the 2025 season, which improves both the fan and player experience. The improvements include covered grandstand seats for 8,150, a new VIP and Broadcast Media Center, improved fiberoptic infrastructure for global broadcasts, a six-lane natural peat stroke cage for professional teamwarmups and upgraded camera platforms and digital evidence in the stadium. Fans can also look forward to improved concession areas, dedicated hospitality zones, and enhanced accessibility through the venue, making it one of the most spectator-friendly cricket stages in the United States.
- Starting at $ 20
- Children's tickets
- Broward Season Pass (All Broward competitions): $ 100
- Available for premium experiences
- 10% discount With promotion code:
- Tickets: https://tickets.majorleaguecricket.com
Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) is the most important professional T20 Cricket League in the United States, with talent of world class and the delivery of high -quality cricket experiences to fans throughout the country. Exclusively sanctioned by USA Cricket, MLC features superstar players from around the globe, bringing world-class T20 cricket to America. Six Teams Comprise The MLC, Including The Los Angeles Knight Riders, Mi New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom. For more information, visit and follow MLC on Facebook“ X & WhatsApp.
About Broward County Stadium
Broward County StadiumLocated in Lauderhill, Florida, is the first International Cricket Council (ICC) -Certified Cricket Stadium in the United States. The location has organized countless international competitions, including West -India vs. India and games during the ICC Mens T20 World Cup. Renovations in 2024
The Round Table Group (TRT) is a full-service brand creative and communications agency specializing in multicultural entertainment, F&B, and hospitality. Based in the United States, TRT Partners with High-Profile Entertainment and Sports Brands to Build Community Through Strategic Narratives, Public Relations, and Immersive Experiences. TRT is proud to serve as activation and communication partner for Cognizant Major League Crickets 2025 season.
Connect with your customers and let your company grow
Click here
|
Sources
2/ https://communitynewspapers.com/broward/cognizant-major-league-cricket-brings-international-sports-stars-to-broward-county-for-fourth-of-july-week-matches/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Steve Sarkisian van Texas makes a daring prediction of the Playoff of College Voetbal
- Abbi Pulling and Bianca Bustamante feature in a Netflix documentary about the F1 Academy. #BBCNews
- A new variant of Covid-19 could be driving cases in some parts of the world.
- Trump offers protection without “ golden dome 'free if they become the 51st condition
- PM Modi composes Ghumlam Nabi Azad after having fell ill in Kuwait in the middle of the visit of the all-party delegation, wishes him a quick recovery
- American Republicans slam “Double Standard” on the financing of Polish elections – Politico
- Cognizant Major League Cricket brings international sports stars to Broward County for the fourth July weekly matches
- The Israel Defense Army to hold a Tsunami response training in Rishon Leson – Israel News
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan makes a big statement, reveals this about the military, said, they are …, to announce a national demonstration
- The reaction of Jokowi concerning the majority of incredulous respondents in false diplomas: people have a healthy logic
- Extensive athletic, social club is approaching the completion in St. Pete • St Pete Catalyst
- Trump defends military military military to the western cadets