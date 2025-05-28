Steve Sarkisian van Texas makes a daring prediction of the Playoff of College Voetbal

Kirby Smart on the future of the University Football balls Kirby Smart urges leaders to prioritize the future of the game over personal or conference agendas in play -off conversations.

Miramar Beach, Fla. Alert the statue makers. Their services would be needed in January, if a university football team navigates unbeaten this season.

That is the way Steve Sarkisian sees it anyway.

The coach in Texas predicted on Tuesday that University Football might have seen his last unbeaten national champion. And in the chance that another perfect team appears, the bronze withdrawn from the bronze, says Sarkisian.

Michigan recently drew off the most perfection with his 2023 team. The Wolverines went 15-0, emerging victor of a four-team College Football Playoff.

Now, with a play-off of 12 teams in place and a larger play-off probably on the horizon, national champions play more than 15 games.

These seasons National Champion plays at least 16 games. Ohio State captured Glory with a 14-2 record last season. The Buckeyes Lost twice during the regular season before he won the National Championship against the No. 8 Meeden Line.

Ohio State became the first two-loss champion since LSU of 2007. Gen to more of it, says Sarkisian.

This idea of ​​someone is going to go 16-0 in university football, man, put a statue somewhere in that team, Sarkisian said before the SECS Spring Meetings started here this week, because I just don't know if that will happen again.

Interesting opinion.

However, count me among the skeptics, whom we have seen the last of the undefeated national champions. This sport is not known for parity. It is known for a small series of schools that dominate.

Sarkisian himself built a selection that could be ready to dominate this year.

Kirby Smart explains why perfection remains possible

To consider Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Skeptical of Sarkisian's prediction that we have seen the last unbeaten team of the sport.

Smart's 2022 Squad was unbeaten, one of the five teams to achieve the performance during the 10 years of the play-off of four teams.

Smarts Thinking goes as follows: Unless a framework is introduced to prevent a team from publishing everyone in this pay-for-play era, what is there to stop the rise of an undefeated super team filled with well-paid players?

You could end with a number of haves and there are nuts, Smart said, and eventually teams could stimulate the prizes and buy a championship with a super team. I think we could see that if there is no parity. We don't really know if it is going or not.

A federal court considers whether he should approve a legal regulation that would unlock income exchange with athletes. That arrangement would dive how much income each institution could share with athletes and functioned as something of a salary limit on schedules. Even in that landscape of turnover exchange, however, separate zero deals could still be mediated outside school frameworks, so that a schedule can exceed the cap for sharing income.

The landscape of College Football began to evolve after NIL -Deals were launched in 2021. Transfer rules were also detached that year. Those changes made it harder for one team to say, Alabama or Georgia to store a three-deep all-stars.

The portal and the lack of depth made unbeaten more difficult, smartly recognized.

A longer season also increases the runway for injuries. Both Texas and Georgia had to deal with injuries for their starting quarterbacks last season. Georgia lost in the CFP quart finals of Notre Dame while starting a back -up Quarterback, after Carson Beck injured his elbow in the SEC Championship match.

Texas is the top candidate to be the next unbeaten national champion

Sarkisian is one of the most likely coaches to produce an undefeated champion within this structure.

The Longhorns possess the required ingredients to remain unbeaten:

A lush bankroll. A beautifully paid selection does not guarantee a success, but let's not fool ourselves, no Pauper wins a title in this pay-for-play model. Ohio State won with the help of issuing $ 20 million to improve his selection. Texas, with its deep war box, is supposed to be the teams that will produce the market price this season.

A good Quarterback. Ohio states that Howard peaked at the right time last season and delivered some of his best versions to Ohio, is four Playoff victories. Texas will hand over his Quarterback Reugels to Bend Manning. He is one of the preseason favorites for the Heisman trophy.

A coach (and a school) that attracts and develops talent. Ohio explains that Ryan Day can recruit and develop. So Sarkisian can. Day came in on the shortlist of best coaches without a national championship last season. Sarkisian leads that list this season, after the successive journeys from Texas to the semi -final of CFP.

Arch Manning leads a talented Texas team that is over

Perfection talking aside, it is clear that Sarkisian likes his selection. Texas has to switch to new starters on key positions, including Quarterback, but fresh starters do not match a youthful selection.

Were not necessarily young. We just have some new faces (start), “said Sarkisian,” boys who have been in our program who have worked on their profession, who have developed, and now it's their chance. “

Take Manning for example. He is not a puppy, after two seasons as a backup of Quinn Ewers.

Manning started two games last season, while Ewers recovered from an injury, and Sarkisian continued to use Manning in selected situations after Ewers had returned.

The most difficult roadblock to Texas that reaches perfection is probably not the length of the season, but rather the location of the most difficult games in the regular season.

The Longhorns play in the state of Ohio State in the season opener and in Georgia in November.

If Manning and the Longhorns defeat the Buckeyes in the Horseshoe, the victory would trumpet that Texas Perfection is possible.

Does anyone know statues in Austin?

Blake ToppmeyerIs the National College Football columnist of the USA Today Network. E -mail him on[email protected]and follow him on x@Btoppmeyer.