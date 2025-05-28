2024-2025 Colorado Avalanche Figures: Defender

In honor of Finals Week that ends at my university a few weeks ago, I wanted to look back on the individual versions of each Colorado Avalanche player and assess their regular seasonal performances, starting with the defender. To make my life a lot easier, we would look at all the attackers who were in the team's deadline and in particular looked at their regular seasonal performances because we already dissected many of the play-offs. That said, let's jump in immediately!

Samuel Girard (GP: 73 g: 3 A: 21 p: 24)

To be honest, I may be only in this opinion, but Girard generally had a pretty nice season. Although he is certainly not a productive goal scorer, he has never been. But you don't need it to be for you. He has proven that he is consistently a regular distributor year after year, and this season was no different for him. Not to mention the fact that this season he was also a monster on the penalty murder for the AVS. Of course, he may still have his moments that are not beautiful, but that is why he used in a lesser role than on the top combination. For all the good that he did for Colorado this season, ID gives his regular seasonal performance a solid one B+personal.

Erik Johnson (GP: 14 g: 1 A: 1 P: 2)

Although Johnson's Point Total in the big schedule of things can be considered insignificant, the positive emotional lift cannot be denied that he returned to Colorado on the fan base. Given where he is in his career at this point, the few games he played in Colorado played incredibly terribly through a piece of the imagination. Between him who is still able to contribute to an incredibly limited role and the emotional impact he had in his return to Colorado, give ID his season with the AVS A B+ also. Sometimes the impact that a player can have on a team is not always visible on the score sheet, and Johnson is in my opinion a perfect example of that.

Ryan Lindgren (GP: 18 g: 2 A: 1 P: 3)

I liked it what Lindgren brought to this AVS team when he was transferred from the New York Rangers. It is impossible to deny that Lindgren had a tough time in New York, but that was much due to his incorrect use on the top combination with Adam Fox. In Colorado, in my opinion, he was put in a much more suitable role and he generally played pretty well. ID Give his season one B-Because his regular season was in no way anything special, but he was fine in the role that he was asked to play for the AVS.

Cale Makar (GP: 80 g: 30 A: 62 p: 92)

What else can you say about Makar that has not yet been said? The man is simply on a completely different planet. Year in the year he constantly proved that he was one of the best defenders in the NHL, if not the best defender in the NHL, and this season was no different. Not only did he set a new single-season career high in points with 92 in the regular season, but he also became the first defender to score 30 goals in a season since Mike Green did during the 2008-2009 season. I don't know how to give Makars regular season something different than one A+He continues to do everything that is asked of him and more in an incredibly impressive way.

Sam Malinski (GP: 76 g: 5 A: 10 p: 15)

Malinskis second -year season in the NHL went very well in my opinion. He has been proven to be a stable, reliable NHL caliber defender that evening in a night out for minutes. He is quite consistently a steady defender with the ability to also contribute offensively, and that is exactly what we have seen from him this year. Generally give ID his season one B+.

Josh Manson (GP: 48 g: 1 A: 14 P: 15)

The Mansons season was a bit of a different story than one of the other defender, because he was injured for a good part of the regular season. When he played, he certainly had good moments, but the lows were also very low, or that was anyway. I still believe that he can contribute to someone who can contribute valuable minutes to this team, but this season was just a bit of a strange one, given his injury and whatever, and for that I have to do his regular season one C.

Keaton Middleton (GP: 41 G: 0 A: 2 P: 2)

There is not much to talk about the offensive side of the Middletons season, because he only had two assists, but attacking production is not what you mainly expect from him. You expect that he is defensively reliable and in that respect has more impact that I thought he was doing this season. Before that I give him one B, Because he usually played well in the role you asked him to play for this Colorado team.

Devon Tools (GP: 76 g: 10 A: 34 p: 44)

And last but not least, we have applied, of which I thought it had a really solid year. He was a perfect defensive coupling partner for Makar and stays that year after year. He is always reliable and someone who has been proven that he can also eat big minutes for the team. ID Give its regular season one A Personally, considering how consistent he was, how consistent he stays, and how well he in general fits into this team.