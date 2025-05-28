IPL 2025: 'An insult to Bowler …' Ashwin on Mankading Row

Ravichandran Ashwin is not impressed by the decision of RISHABH Pant to withdraw a run-out profession against RCB stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma in non-strikers during Tuesday's game, and said it was an insult to the bowler, who may be small and tears.

Image: LSG's Digvesh Rathi tries to increase RCB's Jitesh Sharma. Photo: Friendly Courtesy Screenengrab Jiohotstar

In the 17th of the game on Tuesday during the tense chase of RCB, LSG's Digvesh Rathi deducted the bail after he noted that Jitesh had left the fold at the end of the non-triker.

The repetitions showed that while the seizure was outside the fold, the decision was rejected because the bowler had completed his delivery step.

But while it all unfolded, Pant pulled into the profession, after which Jitesh hugged the fellow Wicketkeeper-Batter. RCB then won the game with six wickets.

Ashwin, who has been a vocal supporter of 'manking', said Pant should have supported his bowler.

“Let me dive into the technical details of this incident. Is Jitesh Sharma justified to be out when he got out of the fold before he (Rathi) got into the delivery step? Yes, he is justified to be published and the bowler is also well edited,” he said on his YouTube show.

“Digvesh Rathi landed on the front foot and Jitesh Sharma was in the fold. So in all the technical possibilities this is not out. And what happened? After touching the stump, (referee) Michael Gough asked Digvesh Rathi (but) he didn't ask him:” Do you know for sure? ” He asked him if he was attractive “

“He (Rathi) said,” Yes, I am attractive. “So he (Gough) went to the third referee and the third referee made the right decision. He said:” He crossed his delivery step, the batsman is in the fold, I have a decision, not, ashwin added.

The Indian spider legend added that he did not like the pants that took the attraction back.

“Now, so far everything has been fine. Bowler has hit, did a profession, not out. It is just another day at the office. But what happened? After this, after the competition (the) commentators said:” Rishabh Pant withdrew the attraction. What a great act of sportiness! “

“Come on, yaar. Let's grow from this. …… I ask a question. Think about it, Digvesh Rathi is your son.

“It's actually about the board because, look, the task of a captain is actually to support a player. Okay? It is the task of a captain not to make a bowler feel small. By taking this decision to take away a profession, he should have done it earlier,” he added.

Ashwin said that although such matters are already being discussed within teams and between two opponents before a match, Rathi can be taxed for his act.

“We don't know if he has already spoken to them (LSG camp) or not. But let's stop this defamation of that young person for crores and crores of people. Do we do that to someone else? Why does a bowler look small? It is actually a humiliation,” was Ashwin intended.

“What happens (that) a bowler feels so small that he will never do it and people will say in the commentary part that he shouldn't do it. Why? Why wouldn't he do it?”

“Digvesh Rathi is not my family member. He is not my friend. I don't know who he is. But I say … You will lit a bowler so scars that it will really influence him. But because no one really cares for a bowler. So, for crores of people, we have to withdraw his profession and insult him and insult him?” ”