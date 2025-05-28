Emilio Nava: Why the American has 'something special in his tennis' | ATP Tour

It's all true

Nava: why the American has 'something special in his tennis'

Learn more about the journey from Nava to the spotlight

May 28, 2025

Adam Pretty/Getty images Emilio Nava competes for the second time in the main draw of Roland Garros.

By Andrew Eichenholz

Shortly after he became a professional, an 18-year-old Ernesto Escobedo was looking for someone to practice with clay in California. The future No. 67 player in the PIF ATP ranking invited his cousin, the then-13-year-old Emilio Nava, for a session at Match Point Academy in Santa Ana.

“There was one story that I will never forget,” said Escobedo Atptour.com. “We had one of the best practices ever, it was an exercise of three or four hours. He stayed it like no other and since then I just had the feeling that he had something special in his tennis, 100 percent. And moreover it was a very competitive practice. I was 18, he was 13. To see that at a very young age was cool.”

Escobedo was not only a top 100 star, but his cousin himself. Nava, now 23, is no. 122 in the PIF ATP Live rankings and climbing.

The American can make further progress on Wednesday evening when he is opposite the 10th Seed Holger Rune on Court Philippe-Chatrier. It is safe to say that he will bring his competitive mind to the midfield of the Clay Major.

“By especially I don't mean how he hit the ball, but only his work ethics on the field,” Escobedo said. “He competes very well, very well and is just super enthusiastic. I think that is what makes someone special. Of course he had great photos at that age, but he also had the competitive drive and things that make a great player great.”

The son of two Olympians – mother, Xochitl (Tennis) and father, Eduardo (track) – Nava has spent a lot of time around athletes from whom he has learned the value of hard work. That went to his tennis trip.

Towards the start of the COVID-19 Pandemie in 2020, Nava moved to the Academy of Juan Carlos Ferrero in Spain, where he trained with people like Carlos Alcaraz. He held his foundation there until the end of the 2023 season and Escobedo believes that that was “a very important role in his career”.

“I think every player has his own journey. Some players like to be at home, some players like to go somewhere else and train, but only the dedication he had there for four or five years, I think he shows who he is like a person and a player,” Escobedo said. '[He] is super dedicated to his tennis and to his profession, and it is great to see him do well in this phase of his career. Just seeing a cousin playing well and on the tour that gives their best, it's great. “

Nava said about the experience last year: “I knew that I had to make a kind of sacrifice and a kind of decision to see if I want to make it, to see if I can manage.”

The resident of California, who moved to Orlando for the first time when you leave Spain, the home of the USTA National Campus, is now training under Argentinian coach Diego Cristin. That partnership has been successful, with the American enjoying the best season of his career. Earlier this year he won three consecutive ATP Challenger Tour events in Asuncion, Conceptcion and Sarasota, all on Clay, before he made a fourth final in Tallahassee.

The large, athletic right -handed will bring a lot of faith in his confrontation with Rune. It will be the first Lexus ATP Head2head meeting of the couple, but they met in 2021 during an ITF World Tennis Tour event, which Rune won in three sets.

“He is a very explosive player, a very aggressive player. Yes, we know each other a bit from juniors,” said Rune. “Big Serve, as I remember. He wants to go big on many shots.”