PWHL Final Notebook: 27 May 2025 | PHL

The Minnesota Frost is back-to-back Walter Cup Champions

New York and Toronto (27 May 2025) A further look at highlights of the Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) after completing the 2025 PWHL final, presented by Scotiabank.

Minnesota awarded back-to-back champions

The Minnesota Frost won a second straight Walter Cup title on Monday with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Ottawa declaration to win the best-of-five series 3-1. Minnesota entered the PWHL play -offs as the fourth seed for the second consecutive season and insured their 2025 lying place after the season with a victory on the last day of the regular season. The Frost lost Game 1 in both semi -final against Toronto, as the final against Ottawa, before won three consecutive games in both series. The Walter Cup was presented to Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield By Kimbra Walter, PWHL Advisory Board -members Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss, and PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford.

Frost to celebrate Walter Cup title Wednesday

Fans can become members of the Frost to celebrate the Walter Cup title teams this Wednesday 28 May from 6 pm to 8 pm in Xcel Energy Center. The event is free and will contain a live DJ, interactive games and photo moments with the Walter Cup. Stay informed of social media for more.

Final presence more than 11 percent higher

Monday final contained a play-off-high audience from 11,024 in Minnesotas Xcel Energy Center, which was present in the four-game series to 33.512. The 2025 PWHL finals were on average 8,378 per match, an increase of 11.6 percent compared to the 2024 PWHL final, which had an average of 7,504 fans in five games. The entire PWHL season 2024-25 saw a total presence of 737.455 in 102 games (653,415 in 90 regular seasonal competitions, 84,040 in 12 Playoff matches) for a general average of 7,230. PWHL presence of all time via two full seasons is 1,220,985.

Four straight cover times

All four games of the PWHL final were decided by 2-1 overtime results, where Minnesota and Ottawa jointly played an extra 81:08 in the series. For comparison: only three times in the NHL history has a Playoff series four or more consecutive overtime matches, and only once did it happen in the Stanley Cup Finals (1951). Ten of the 12 games that were played in the PWHL play-offs of 2025 were one target results, including six in the extension.

Philips voted Playoff MVP

Gwyneth Philips was named the recipient of the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP Award, the second straight Rookie, first goalkeeper and first member of the losing team to be honored. The Charge Rookie led all the two -wayers with a 1.23 goals against average and a .952 savings percentage. In eight Playoff matches, the 24-year-old from Athens won four games, earned one shutout, was unbeaten in regulations and gave more than two goals in just one appearance. Philips, in the presence of her teammates, was awarded the prize during the ceremony after the game by Kloss, PWHL Advisory Board members Stan Kasten and Royce Cohen, and PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations Amy Scheer.

Captains quotes

It is difficult to put into words, it has been a special year. Just like every year, there are highlights and lows, ebb and streams. It is a long season; It is a difficult time. It's hard to win; It is difficult to win back-to-back. But I'm just so proud of this group. If you look at the way we have won, it will cost everyone. That was true last year, and this year is no different. It cost each player in one way or another, form or shape to get the job done and gave this team a chance to win every night. That is why it is so special to be part of this team. Coyne Schofield.

This was a special group. We went through a lot this season. We showed a lot of resilience, and I think we have done something very special in recent weeks. The effort, the buy-in was a special run. It will certainly be stuck for a while, but I am really proud of this group. Brianne Jenner.

Hall of Fame Bound

After Monday match, the Hockey Hall of Fame added to the collection of women's hockey history. Coyne SchofieldWith Jersey, Liz Schepers Game-winning goal stick, Katy Knolls helmet, Britta Curl-SalemmeS Gloves and Grace ZumwinkleS Skates belonged to the equipment articles donated by the Walter Cup winners, along with various festive pieces such as champion towels, neck chains, champagne -bottles and corks. The Hockey Hall of Fames Miragh Bitove and Kelly Masse were part of the ceremony after the game, which brought the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP Award and the Walter Cup to the ice.

Schepers scores the winning goal again

Schepers Was the overtime hero in Game 4 and wrote history with her second consecutive championship-winning goal. Last season, the Minnesota Forward delivered the winning count in the 3-0 victory teams in the decisive game 5 against Boston. Schepers finished the play -offs with three points (2G, 1a), next to line sizes Hill (2g, 3a) and Clack Hymlov (1G, 4A), who shared the Rookie lead in Play -Ooff scoring. The trio, lovingly known as the Frosts Blue Line, had 13 play-off points that exceeded their collective 10 points in the regular season and underlines the impressive offensive depth of the Frost that is shown by 15 different point producers, 12 different goal scorers and nine multi-goal scorers.

Top Playoff -Scorer

Lee Stecklein the first defender in PWHL Playoff history to surpass the score cards with eight points, with four goals and four assists in eight games. She led a prince blue line that produced a combined 26 points, next to Sophie Jaques (2g, 5a), Claire Thompson (6a) and Mellissa Channel-Watkins (1g, 4a). Thompson's Six Assists are the most by a defender in the Play -off history and includes four in the PWHL final to lead all skaters in Seriescore.

Rooney Posts Perfect Record

Maddie Rooney Got undefeated in the PWHL play-offs with a perfect 5-0 record, including three consecutive victories with 30 or more Saves in the PWHL final. She ended the late season with a 1.75 goals against average and a .932 savings percentage that was both in third place under the play-off just less. Beside partner Nicole HensleyMinnesota had winning versions of two goalkeepers in back-to-back play-offs and remained the only team in the competition history to do this.

Heise has the most play -off points of the career

Due to two seasons, no player has more playoff points than Minnesotas Taylor Heise With 15 (6g, 9a) in 18 games. She came in second place in 2025 Playoff score with seven points (1G, 6A) in eight games, after her inaugural Playoff MVP campaign of eight points (5G, 3A) in 10 games that connected the general lead.

Cava wins fifth consecutive championship

Minnesotas profit marked a fifth consecutive professional championship for Michela Cava. The Streak by the Thunder Bay, on, Native has two straight Walter Cups, an Isobel Cup in 2023 with the PHFS Toronto Six and Overseas titles with the KRS Vanke rays in Russia Zhhl in 2022 and Lule in Swedens SDHL in 2021.

Double gold in 2025

Six frost players made PWHL history the first to win a Walter Cup in the same season as a gold medal victory at the IIHF ladies world championship. Last month Team USA won gold in the Czech Republic with 16 PWHL players on the Roster, including Minnesotas Coyne Schofield” Crawl” Heise” Plug” Zumwinkle And Kelly Pann.

Hockey

Sixteen members of the Frost are now two-time Walter Cup champions, including eight inhabitants of Minnesota: Heise (Lake City), Cloth (Plymouth), Rooney (Andover), Schepers (Hill), Plug (Roseville), Zumwinkle (Excelsior), Claire Butorac (Andover) and Maggie Flaerty (Lakeville). The other eight returns of the inaugural team include Cava” Channel-Watkins” Coyne Schofield” Hensley” Jaques” Brooke Bryant” Natalie Buchbinder And Denisa KOV.

Jocks in Jills Live on location

The Jocks in Jills Podcast streamed live from Xcel Energy Center after Monday match with hosts Tessa Bonhomme and Julia Hetheni. View exclusive interview content with Minnesotas Cloth” Schepers” Heise” ZumwinkleHead coach Ken KleeOttawas Gabbie Hughes And Jocelyne LarocquePlus special guests and analysis. Click here To look.

Expansion on the horizon

The completion of the second season of the competitions marks the end of the PWHLS Six team ERA with expansion teams PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver will debut in 2025-26. Here is a look at the upcoming key dates:

June 3 (12 hours): Player's lists

June 4 (9 am et) to 8 June (5 pm et): Excluding signing window

June 9 (8:30 PM): 2025 Expansion spring presented by Bovendek

June 24 (7 p.m.): 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Bovendek

Click here for more information about the expansion rules and procedures.