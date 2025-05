Medals were awarded in 10 sports on the first day of the competition at the Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) in Andorra, with Luxembourg Marie Schreiber who won the first gold in the road. Schreiber won the individual time trial of ladies in 20: 39.05 to lead a one-two for Luxembourg for Nina Berton, who was just over a minute slower. Andreas Miltiadis van Cyprus took the individual time test of the men in 19: 34.31, almost 30 seconds free from Luxembourg Alex Kirsch. In today's Judo Finals, Emil Sinanovic van Montenegro was the first to earn gold in the Mens -66KG category, and his countryman Jahja Nurkovic later won the men -81kg event. Monacos Yamina Sara Allag and Omaraa Aubry of Monaco triomous atmosphere in the ladies -52kg and ladies -70kg -70kg respectively, while Kyprianos Andreou van Cyprus Mens -73KG earned gold and his fellow countryman Aristos won -100kg -final. Luxembourg's Anetta Mosr was the days that other golden medal winner in Judo in the category of the ladies -63 kg. AnOC-Secretary General, IOC Member and EOC Executive Committee (Excom) ex-Officio member Gunilla Lindberg presented the medals during the victory ceremony in the Pavell Prat Gran. International Shooting Sport Federation President Luciano Rossi presented the ladies 10m Air Rifle Shooting Medals, where Leonie Mautz won the first gold medal in the Games. The men's 10m air rifle gold went to Cyprus Achilleas Sophocleous. The first table tennis gold of the GSSE went to Luxembourg, for whom Tom Scholtes and Mal van Dessel won Doubles Final 3-0 against Cyprus Sharpel Elia and Marios Yiangou. EOC Excom member and Belgian NOC president Jean-Michel Sariive, himself a seven-time Olympian in table tennis, presented people Doubles medals. The duo from Cyprus was also defeated in the women's finale, with Maltas Maria-Carmelia IACOB and Renata Strbikova who overcome Georgia Avraam and Konstantina Meletie 3-0. Medals in the women's doubles were presented by EOC -Secretary General and Italian NOC Secretary -General Carlo Mornati. Day one also included gold medals in athletics, artistic gymnastics, falling and swimming. Full results can be found here. All nine participating NOCs won at least one gold medal on the first day of the competition. Cyprus leads the medal table with 12 gold, nine silver and 12 bronze, followed by Luxembourg with 10 gold, seven silver and 11 bronze. Montenegro, Iceland, Malta and hosts Andorra has all won five gold. The GSSE in Andorra runs until Saturday (May 31), with more than 1,000 athletes. The live streaming of the entire event can be found here.

