



This year's pride celebration will culminate in a special double header at The Kia Oval on Wednesday, June 18With two exciting vitality blasting luminaires: Surrey Women vs. Lancashire Thunder In the afternoon, followed by Surrey Men vs. SUSSEX SHARKS In the evening. Both competitions will get a theme about celebrating the LGBTQ+ community with a series of activations and activities that supporters can enjoy. As part of the clubs that continue the dedication to inclusiveness and visibility, Surrey will collaborate with the ECB, from 4 cricket, Sussex County Cricket Club and Lancashire County Cricket Club To activate together around the fixture, to send a powerful message of unity about the sport. This collaboration underlines a shared vision: to turn Cricket a really hospitable space for everyone. The core of Surreys Pride Initiative is Proud SurreyThe clubs LGBTQ+ Supporters' Association, which continues to grow year on year and actively welcomes new members. Proud Surrey is now one Presence all year round In the club community, for representation and visibility that goes much further than a single month of celebration. Proud Surrey will have a meeting point among the SSE Energy Solutions stand on the MatchDay and supporters can learn more about proud Surrey here. MatchDay height points with pride theme on the Kia Oval Wednesday 18 June: Theme pyrotechnics and light shows Celebrating the liveliness of the LGBTQ+ community

Celebrating the liveliness of the LGBTQ+ community Face painters and interactive activities around the ground for all ages

and interactive activities around the ground for all ages Pride brand cream Including rainbow stumps and 4 and 6 cards

Including rainbow stumps and 4 and 6 cards A Extensive range of pride merchandiseAvailable both online and in the store Surreys -dedication to Inclusion extends beyond the field. The club works closely with community partners, including 4 cricket, to support current efforts for the outreach, including the delivery of cricket tasting sessions. A club -wide dedication Surrey CCC CEO Steve Elworthy said: We are incredibly proud that Surrey is a club for everyone – diversity and inclusion are central to how we will grow both our club and indeed our sport. Vauxhall is a historic house of the LGBTQ+ community in London and we recognize the meaning of our high -profile sport that supports the community to feel safe and welcome. For the year internally and through our local community partners such as 4 cricket we work together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and make Cricket a welcome space. This is a club -wide initiative and we are proud to have a series of internal staff training and educational initiatives on inclusion and the LGBTQ+ community to build further education and involvement. Proponents are welcomed by the club to attend the competition day on June 18 and during June while we celebrate the diversity of our community and re -confirm our dedication to cricket as a game for everyone. Tickets are now for sale for adults and for less than 16 years.

