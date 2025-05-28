



Alex Foster, A Baylor Football Defensive Lineman And former St. Joseph Catholic-Greenville star, died after he was shot in Greenville early on 28 May, the office of the Coroner of Washington County confirmed to the Clarion Ledger. Foster was 18. The Greenville police confirmed with the Clarion Ledger that at 12:11 pm on 28 May it responded to a shots that was fired in 1800 East Alexander St., where the police found a male shot in a car several times. He was transferred to Delta Health Center, where he died 35 minutes later. The police did not release the victim's name. St. Joseph Catholic-Greenville football coach John Baker said that Foster was in Greenville for the summer holidays and was planning to return to the Baylor Campus in Waco, Texas, this weekend. “He was just a great guy,” Baker De Clarion Ledger told. “Really quiet, soft man, you know. Had his head on the right and wanted to get it. He was a good guy, man.” Foster, a Clarion Ledger All-State First team selection in 2023, helped St. Joseph Catholic-Greenville to win the Mais Class 4A State title in 2022 and the corn 3a title in 2023 while he absorbed 80 tackles, 12 bags and 21 tackles for loss in 17 games. Baylor Athletics announced Foster's death with a joint explanation by Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades and football coach Dave Aranda. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> “We are deeply saddened by the unexpected death of Alex Foster, a beloved teammate, friend and a cherished part of the Baylor family,” said the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Alexs family and all those who loved him. In his time of deep sorrow we draw strength from our faith and the non -repellent love of the Baylor -Community. Our immediate focus is on supporting Alexs family and his teammates through this devastating loss.” Foster was part of the recruitment class 2024 and was a Redshirt during his first -year season for the bears. Foster was a recruit of four stars according to 247Sports Composite and the number 13 General Recruit in Mississippi. Hewas was also mentioned as the highest rated high school signer Baylor's 2024 recruitment class. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a young life in our community,” said St. Joseph Catholic School-Greenville in a post on social media. “We extend our prayers and deepest sympathies for the family and friends of Alex Foster, a graduate of our school. In this time of grief we stand together in faith, compassion and prayer. May God comfort everyone who mourns.” Michael Chavez Covers High School Sports, including for the Clarion Ledger. E -Mail him at [email protected] or contact him X, formerly Twitter@MikeSchavez.

