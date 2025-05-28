Hockey Canada Trial: Team Captain has expressed regret in police interview

Article content As leader of the Canadian World Junior Hockey team 2018, Dillon Dube said he should have done more to tamper the situation with the woman in Michael McLeods Room in a London hotel.

Article content

Article content I feel that it also falls on me, he told London Police Det. Stephen Newton during an audio interview on December 18, 2018, when Newton was investigating the accusations of sexual violence when the team was in the city to celebrate on a Hockey Canada Gala on 18 and 19 June 2018.

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.

This content is only reserved for subscribers Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and in Canada. Exclusive articles from Ryan Pyette, Dale Carruthers, Jane Sims, Norman de Bono and others. In addition, the New News Roundup newsletter on weekdays and the LFP Weekder newsletter on the weekend.

Unlimited online access to London Free press and 15 news sites with one account.

London Free Press EPAPER, An electronic replica of the printed edition to view on every device, part and comments.

Daily puzzles, including the crossword in the New York Times.

Support for local journalism. Subscribe to unlock more articles Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and in Canada. Exclusive articles from Ryan Pyette, Dale Carruthers, Jane Sims, Norman de Bono and others. In addition, the New News Roundup newsletter on weekdays and the LFP Weekder newsletter on the weekend.

Unlimited online access to London Free press and 15 news sites with one account.

London Free Press EPAPER, An electronic replica of the printed edition to view on every device, part and comments.

Daily puzzles, including the crossword in the New York Times.

Support for local journalism. Register / sign up to unlock more articles Create an account or log in to continue with your reading experience. Access to articles from all over Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and share in the conversation in the responses.

Enjoy extra articles per month.

Receive e -mail updates from your favorite authors. This article is free to read a register to unlock. Create an account or log in to continue with your reading experience. Access to articles from all over Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and share in the conversation in the responses

Enjoy extra articles per month

Receive e -mail updates from your favorite authors Log in or create an account or

Article content I feel bad, I am a captain and I feel that if I was in that situation and things were different and really bad, I would probably have checked the boys and kicked boys out, he said. But I didn't think about it at the time, because I didn't think she was drunk or to want her. Instead, in his account to Newton who was played during his trial and that of four other teammates, Dube admitted to getting oral sex after she had seen her perform the same act on co-accused Carter Hart. And then at one point I got up and thought at that moment that I could just as well, and then I remember that I pulled my pants down and she came to me and gave me oral (sex), I think you could probably say, Id say 10 seconds maybe, he said Newton. And then I knew it was a bad idea and I didn't want to be part of it. He stated that he was with co-accused Cal Foote and I said: okay, you want to help me because I was drunk at the time. It was late at night, I wanted to go to bed anyway.

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.

Article content Dubes 30 minutes of interview and co-accused video interview with Alex Forentons were played on Wednesday morning during the controversial Superior Court process. MCLEOD, 27; Hart, 26; FORENTON, 25; DUBE, 26; And Foote, 26, have all not guilty of sexual abuse. McLeod also argued not guilty of a second count of sexual violence because he was a party in the violation. The complainant in the case is a woman, now 27, and her identity is protected by judicial order. She was 20 at the time of the meeting with the team, first at Jacks Bar on Richmond Row, then back in the Delta Armories Hotel where the team was staying. She went to the hotel with McLeod for consensual sex. She testified that after sex, after sex, several men, but nine more, entered the room and she was sexually abused by several of them. However, she said that she is suffering from memory loss around some important events because she was extremely drunk and as a coping mechanism she had separated her mind from her body during the attacks.

Houses in London For buyers, sellers, tenants and the complex, fascinating real estate market of Dreamers London is portrayed and in context with this newsletter. By registering, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thank you for registering! A welcome e -mail is on the way. If you don't see it, check your unwanted folder. The next issue of Homes in London will soon be in your inbox. We have come across a problem that you signed. Try it again

Article content

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.

Article content She decided a civil court case against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and eight public players in May 2022, a month after she had submitted it, which caused a fire storm of public controversy. The accused and their lawyers have a considerably different report: the woman was the aggressor who begged and even taunted the men to have sex with her. Those were actually the accounts of McLeod, whose statement was played before the court on Tuesday, Foreenton and Dube to Newton, who testifies during the trial. Forenton, who was Mcleod's roommate in the hotel, Newton told him that he received an SMS from McLeod who said he had a girl in the room who wanted a trio. Forenton, who was not with Jacks because he was a minor, McLeod announced that he was on his way back to the hotel. I just assumed that this girl wanted three with me and Mikey Mcleod, he said.

Advertisement 5 This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.

Article content He went to the room with heart and teammate Robert Thomas and she just sat on the bed there. Thomas left because he was tired. But heart, he said, spoke with the woman and they flirt a bit and then she performed oral sex on him. After five minutes the woman went into the bathroom and appeared completely naked and said that she is now ready to go, Foreenton said. She gave more oral sex to heart and then she said, as someone is going to hit me, and said someone is going to do something to me or should I do it all? The men in the room did not feel comfortable, Foreenton said, and many of them had friends. I offered myself, but I really didn't want to do it for boys. I thought that was very awkward and weird, so we both walked into the laundry room. Forenton said he set up a condom and had sex with the woman in two ways. He went in the shower to prepare in bed, but she went back to the hotel room naked. When he left the bathroom, she gave oral sex to the heart again, then to Dube and then McLeod.

Advertisement 6 This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.

Article content Dube told Newton that he believed that the team was in Jack Astors, not Jacks, and that he had the championship trophy with him because he was the captain. He said he received an SMS from a teammate who was there pizza. Back at the hotel he gave the trophy to a teammate and went to the room, but said he didn't know whose it was. Dub said that when he came in, he saw the naked woman on the floor, but she put her clothes on again because she said no one would have sex with her. She said, well, I put on my clothes, because nobody will hit me and be your ps, like saying that hockey boys would do that, and want to do that, he said. She typed us because she did nothing with her, which I found weird. ID has never seen that before, he added. He saw Hart getting oral sex, but the rest of the men did not want to participate and they were just there to hang around.

Advertisement 7 This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.

Article content Some guys said, dubes, dubes, dubes or whatever. And then she goes like, yes, like Let's Go. . . . So then I pulled my pants down a bit, but after a few seconds he said he thought, this is not good and came out of the room. He agreed that he had a golf club in his hand because they waved the next day and remembered that the woman said: are you going to golf or (have sex with) me, or something. Dube said none of the men did something or said about using the club for a sexual purpose. In the end everyone left except Formenton and McLeod. Forenton said the woman told them she was calling an uber. McLeod went into the bathroom to shower and the woman followed him. After 10 minutes they came out and Fordton said he saw how McLeod saw the video recording of the woman say she agreed and that she had fun. The woman left, but came back five minutes later and wanted to discover what she said her grandmother's ring was and she was pretty upset.

Advertisement 8 This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.

Article content MCLEODS Defense Lawyer, David Humphrey, started his cross -hearing of Newton in which the first phases of the investigation were assessed that started hours after the hotel on 19 June 2018. A fellow police officer told Newton that he had been contacted by a friend who wanted advice to a woman who was possible by a group of hockey players. The woman did not want to come forward. Newton advised the woman to go to St. Josephs Health Centers Sexual Assault Center and complete a sexual violence set. The next day Newton rated information that was reported by the boyfriend's mother who said that the woman did not want her name to be handed out to the police at that time or someone else and did not want to put McLeod in trouble. But the boyfriend reported that the woman was extremely drunk and perhaps darkened. He added that she was so stunned that she didn't even remember that she was going to the hotel with McLeod and that she woke up naked in the hotel with various young men in the room. The next day the woman's mother contacted the police and suggested that her daughter had been drugged. The woman still did not want to come forward, but she would get medical help. Newton, however, received more information that the woman refused to go to St. Josephs and only make a police report like No costs would be laid. Newton agreed that the woman wanted the police to talk to the hockey players and nothing more. He interviewed her on June 22, 2018 and made it clear that she could change ideas. The process continues. [email protected]

Article content