



Baylor Defensive Lineman Alex Foster died after he has been shot several times in Greenville, Mississippi, the officer of the Coroner of Washington County Clarion LedgerPart of the USA Today Network. He was 18. “We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved teammate, friend and a cherished part of the Baylor family”, vice -president and director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades and main football coach Dave Aranda said in a joint statement On Wednesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex's family and all those who loved him.” Authorities responded to a call from Schoten that were fired in the early morning of 28 May 12:11 pm, the Greenville Police Department confirmed to the Clarion Ledger. Officers found a male victim who had been admitted to multiples in a car on the spot. He was transferred to Delta Health Center, where he died less than an hour later from his injuries. “In this time of deep sorrow we pull strength from our faith and the non -repellent love of the Baylor community,” the university added to a statement. “Our immediate focus is on supporting Alex 'family and his teammates through this devastating loss. The memory of Alex will forever be part of Baylor University.” The 6-foot-5, 292-pound defensive Lineman is a resident of Greenville, Mississippi and went to St. Joseph High School, where he was a three-star reckuut and the no. 13 Former recruit in Mississippi, according to 247Sports. Foster received offers from several colleges, including Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Texas before he finally drew at the Baylor Bears In July 2023. He saved his first year and would start his second year this season. John Baker, head coach of the St. Joseph Catholic Football, told the Clarion Ledger that Foster was home again in Greenville for the summer holidays. Baker added that Foster would return to Baylor in Waco, Texas this weekend. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> “He was just a great guy,” Baker said the newspaper. “Really quiet, soft man, you know. Had his head on the right and wanted to get it. He was a good guy, man.” In a sequel to X, Aranda described Foster as a “loved member of our Baylor family”. He added: “In his time at Baylor he has a long -term impact on all of us in the program. Our hearts are broken and our prayers are with his family, friends and all those who loved him so deeply.” Alex was a beloved member of our Baylor family and we were destroyed by this loss. In his time at Baylor he had a long -term impact on all of us in the program. Our hearts are broken and our prayers are with his family, friends and all those who loved him so deeply. – Dave Aranda (@coachdaveepranda) May 28, 2025 De Big 12 also shared condolences, writing“The BIG 12 conference extends the deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Baylor Football Student athlete Alex Foster. We are deeply saddened by his death and add us to the entire Baylor community in this time of mourning.” Contributions: Michael Chavez, Mississippi Clarion LedgerThe USA Today app quickly brings you into the heart of the news.Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio stories, onewapper and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/big12/2025/05/28/baylor-alex-foster-dies-shooting/83906425007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos