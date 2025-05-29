



A year after both national championship-winning schools had Canadian content, the players from the large white north were excluded in 2025. However, it was an almost thing, with both defending champions who got closer. Here is the monthly university tennis update. Duncan Chan came close to getting into the hands of a second Straight National Championship with TCU. His school reached the final for the second year in a row, but could not repeat himself as champions and fell to the best-ranked Wake Forest 4-2. Chan himself played three singles matches and five double games during the final run, with 1-2 in singles and 2-3 in Doubles. The same happened on the women's side, with Mia Kupres and defensive champions Texas A&M fall in the final to Georgia 4-0. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXAPMH1SE-K Kupres played both singles and Doubles in the final, but neither of them were completed. She won all four of her completed singles matches at the National Team Championships and won three of the four in Doubles with Mary Stoiana. Also read: WTA Power Rankings – Challengers who want to dull Swiatek from Roland -Garros Georgia also defeated Scarlett Nicholsons Georgia Tech on the way to the national title. Wake Forest defeated Junghee Yous Columbia in the quarterfinals and the University of Kentucky, with Eric Crivei and Jaden Weekes, in the second round. Season ranking Cadans Brace of LSU ended up as the highest ranked Canadian singles player, male or female, at number 8 in the ladies' ranking. She ended the year at a winning streak of seven games, including picking up a point in LSUS quarter -final loss at the University of North Carolina. Four Canadian women finished the year in the top 10 of the Doubles rankings, led by melody Collard from the University of Virginia, who completed the year at number 3. Collard and partner Elaine Chervinsky had kept the top position uninterrupted from 5 February to 1 May. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sed7CtVXXAE Immediately behind her was Jessica Alsola van Berkeley, who finished the year at number 4 with Mao Mushika. The couple won 14 of their last 15 games. The All-Canadian LSU tandem from Brace and Kayla Cross ended at number 6. Mia Kupres Texas A&M (no. 2), Teah Chavezs University of Ohio (no. 6) and Collards Virginia (no. 7) all finished in the top 10 of the team ranking list. LSU was the next team at number 11. Also read: Laval, Trois-Rivires claim Quebec championships Three teams with Canadian men finished the season in the top 10: Duncan Chans TCU at number 2, Keegan Rices Virginia at number 5 and Junghee Yous Columbia at number 8. In terms of individual rankings, Rice held the highest ranking of a Canadian man at number 22 in Doubles, while Jaden Weekes of Kentucky was the best Canadian male singles player at number 88. The new NCAA tennis season starts in September. Click here To view all Canadian rankings in the NCAA. Job photo: TCU

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tenniscanada.com/news/change-the-game/2025/university-update-canadians-fall-just-short-of-repeats-in-ncaa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos