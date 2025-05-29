London, Ont. Public Prosecutors have introduced the possibility of a witness of a surprise player in the process of sexual abuse of Hockey Canada.

In an animated exchange at the end of the procedure on Wednesday, Crown Attorney Meaghan Justice Maria Carroccia told that the Kroon was approaching the end of the case, but that there were a number of late-breaking events about an extra witness who can be called to objection to the Timan Savard.

Sorry, lighter, Savard said. This was, I think, the first one heard that this is not the last witness of the crown.

Savard said that the defense was just learning this development and asked the crown to make a decision towards the end of Wednesday to give the defense sufficient knowledge to prepare her own evidence. Carroccia rejected Savard's offer and stated that Cunningham had the right to think about it.

Cunningham pushed back on Savards' complaint about the late notification and stated that she had sent an e -mail to defense lawyers on Tuesday about the potential availability of a player who had recently returned to Canada.

It's just not true that this is the first time she heard of it, Cunningham said.

Savard argued that the player had not even been summoned. Cunningham shot back that he had, which caused a strict reaction of Carroccia: ok, okay, enough, said the justice. Enough.

Cunningham said that she will have more information about whether the crown will call that player as a witness, or will close the case on Thursday morning.

The heated back and forth ended a day when the retired London police sergeant Stephen Newton again took the position and considerably light on the 2018 police investigation into accusations that members of the Canadian World Juniors team of 2018 were a 20-year-old woman in a London, hotel room for a hockeytyty canadaighting for a hockeytyt Their Championship Run. That testimony focused on the investigative efforts that he did during the police, as well as the roads he did not persecute.

Michael McLeod, Dillon Dub, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton and Cal Foote are each accused of sexual violence. All five players do not argue in the process, which is now in the sixth week.

The complainant in the case, known as EM because her name is protected by a publication ban, said that she was deteriorated, humiliated, beaten and spit by players who encouraged her for some of what she described as non-consensual sexual acts over a few hours. She said that the players who had golf clubs also told her to insert a golf club and golf balls in her vagina, and that she felt vulnerable and scared during the night.

Newton said he never felt that he had grounds to support a finding that she was too intoxicated or disabled to give permission, based on what he observed on both surveillance videos of her participation in and leaving the hotel and several videos that were filmed in the early morning hours of 19 June 2018, provided by McLod's. Newton also said that he was worried that there has also been a level of permission in view of her active involvement.

When asked by the crown about his research efforts, Newton said that he had obtained surveillance video from Jack's bar where EM and the players had been before the alleged incident, but those videos did not judge. Instead, he said he saved those videos in storage. He also said that he had not sent the clothes he had collected from EM for forensic analysis, nor he sent searches or production faith for hockey canadas investigative records.

Newton was the main detective in the case when EM made a report for the first time only a few days after the alleged incident and until it was closed in February 2019 (the case was later reopened, which led to the current charges.)

As part of his time on De Standaard on Wednesday, De Kroon played an interview recorded on video that Newton did with Foreenton in November 2018, about five months after his first interview with EM and an audio interview with DUB the following month. Those interviews, with which the players agreed on a voluntary basis after Newton had announced that he had no reason to accuse them of sexual violence, emphasized discrepancies between testimonies from players and gave further insight into Newton's research efforts.

In his interview, Foreenton in question said he received an SMS from McLeod in which he was asked if he wanted to go back to the hotel to have a three -way way. (Newton asked Forenton if he had this message during the interview, but continued after Foreenton told him he was receiving a new phone; he never followed with McLeod about the message.) When he arrived in the hotel room, Forenton said he had completely dressed EM dressed and talked to players. He said she was dressed later and had performed oral sex at the heart. He said that she then asked other players to have sex with her, but that a couple of players did not feel comfortable to have sex for each other.

So I offered myself, said Foreenton. But I honestly didn't want to do it for boys. I found that very uncomfortable and weird.

Forenton said he had vaginal and oral sex with em in the bathroom. He said that EM later performed oral sex in Dub in the main room for about 10 minutes. Asked what he noticed when EM performed different sexual acts, he said that the other players in the room were just watching.

Several players who have testified before described that they talked to each other and hang out but not look at the acts because they felt uncomfortable.

Forenton said he noticed that EM was ashamed of all night, because players did not want sex with her, but meaning every idea that she was abused by someone.

I mean, she appointed almost everything that happened, Forenton told Newton. She wanted everything that happened. She had free will to give the oral sex to everyone and our gender was consensual.

Dub, in his interview with Newton, referred to the captain of the 2018 team and said he would have checked the boys and kicked boys out if he thought she could not agree. He said he felt that she wanted to be more than we were there and that they have the one who were not sexually concerned with her.

I didn't really want to be there, to be honest, Dub said. That was a bit not what I'm doing. I don't really need that in my life.

Dub said that EM performed oral sex on him for 10 to 15 seconds.

I was just like, no, this is not good. I don't want to do this, Dub said, adding that he stumbled with his pants around his ankles to the side of the room.

Dub said it was right now that he suggested that they both leave the room.

Newton asked Dub if he remembered someone called a golf club to which he answered:

Uh, yes, I had one in my hand and added that the players were golf the next day.

When he was asked about what he did with the golf club, Dub said he had it in his hand and Em brought him over if he would play golf or have sex with her.

DUB is accused of having hit the buttocks, although Newton Dub did not ask about this during his interview. In cross-hearing, Dubs lawyer, Julie Santarossa, said that Foote previously told Newton in an audio interview that he heard that Dub was hit her ass. When asked why he didn't ask Dub about this, Newton replied that he might have overlooked it:

Maybe I missed that, he said.

On Tuesday, McLeod's first police interview from 2018 was shown, which revealed differences in at least one important area for defense lawyer arguments in the process.

The process will be resumed on Thursday, at which point the crown is expected to share more information about whether he will call an extra witness.

AthleticsS Dan Robson reported from Toronto and AthleticsS Kamila Hinkson reported remotely from Montreal.

