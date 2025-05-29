City of Moreton Bay Council will collaborate with Table Tennis Queensland to get Queensland's home from table tennis, whereby the recently redeveloped South Pine Indoor-Sportscentrum receives Olympic quality equipment as part of a seven-year-old deal.

According to the agreement, the new Queensland Table Tennis Center of Excellence will organize six selection frameworks that generate more than $ 6 million dollars in economic impact.

Council has co -financed the creation of the center that will support Tennis Queensland table to deliver powerful coaching, training, processes and large events on new Olympic grade tables.

Mayor, Peter Flannery said the partnership to set up the Queensland Table Tennis Center of Excellence showed the dedication of the city to Olympic paths.

City of Moreton Bay has a strong reputation as a destination for sports and major events. This new center will form the talent of tomorrow and add to our incredible event calendar, while they also benefit the community by growing access and participation in sport, said Mayor Flannery.

This center of excellence will only be the second of its kind in Australia and the proximity of a large international airport makes our center an attractive destination for international and national level events and international training camps.

The state-of-the-art South Pine Indoor Sports Center will now contain 40 new table tennis tables, 550 judicial barriers and referee tables.

Due to the collaboration between Council and Table Tennis Queensland, the Queensland sees Open and Queensland Schools Table Tennis Championships, Senior and Veterans Sloten, Senior and Veterans closed in the South Pine Indoor -Sports Center in Brendale, Moreton Bay from 2025 to 2031.

Upcoming events planned for 2025