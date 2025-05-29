View: Helena Highs Madalyn Todorovich wins on State Track View: Helena Highs Madalyn Todorovich wins on State Track

At the first cm Russell High Tennis Practice, only a few months ago, head boys coach Byron Boyd told his players that the goal was to repeat as state champions.

And they all stared at me just empty, Boyd said laughing. As if I was crazy.

Due to a lot of hard work and competition between that moment and last Friday in Bozeman, the resting people were able to achieve that exactly.

CMR Eerde the Jongenstennis team for his second consecutive class AA Team Championship on Tuesday afternoon and revealed the carpet championship in its at home in the trusses of CMR Fieldhouse.

Junior Eli Crist, who finished second in Bozeman last Friday with partner Brady Pike in Doubles, made the honor to climb the ladder and unravel the latest characteristic CMR carpet.

It was the second consecutive trip to the AA final for Crist, who won it all with Josh Stimac in last year's championship team, and the second place for Pike, who finished third in 2023 with Stimac.

It is always a good feeling to hang another rug, said Pike. I mean, I personally, I went two by three in my tennis career in high school, so it feels really good to just add one.

Crist and Pikes only losing this year came championship duo of Dallin Abrams and Andersen Hurst. Sophomore Howard Daniel gathered to achieve third place individually last weekend, while twin brother Fleming Daniel finished sixth to also earn all-state.

Howards Only two losses this season came to Bozeman Gallatins Mason McCarty, who won his third consecutive title after beating Howard in the quarterfinals last Thursday. Howard bounced back to take three games in straight sets before he took a 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 triumph over Jack Currie-Welch from Missoula Hellgate in the consolation final.

It is clear that playing Mason (McCarty) was difficult, but I was learning, Howard said. I have to learn a lot and to get into my next few games, it helped me to work on finding weaknesses of other players. Mason, he has no weakness, he is a great player. So it helped me to find where weaknesses were from other players.

Fleming Daniel played the shocked match of the tournament, Boyd said, with an injury in the third set of a consolation match on Thursday before he reached the court again and ending a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory to move forward.

If we don't have that competition, we don't win a state, Boyd said.

Connor Sherman and Michael Waldenberg also won a few double matches when the resting people reached 30 team points, seven for Bozeman High and Billings West, who were in second place.

The CMR boys have now won three of the last four class AA championships and became second in 2023. The resting lecters, 46-3 in the last four years in Duals, were 11-1 in team competition and are the first CMR team in 26 years that they repeated as tennis camps. CMR is also the first AA team in eight years that back-to-back titles won, and it was the first time that the tennis team won three out of four.

I could not ask for a better group of boys and support from the parents and support from the girls' team and (main girl coach) Val (Scheevel) … It was a complete team effort, it was not a star that did, it was really a team title.

Pike said that the dynasty that the resting people have reached came to the coaching staff through hard work and first -class support.

It is a lot of effort from everyone, said Pike. I mean, we have had a really dominant program for the past four, even five years. And much of them is due to coach Val and coach Byron. I mean, they are great coaches and even more great people, so it would not be possible without them.