French Open 2025 Results: Carlos Alcaraz beats Fabian Marozsan to reach the third round





It was again an early Grand Slam exit for Tsitsipas, who lost in the final of 2021 to Novak Djokovic in an epic five-setter. The 26-year-old has not succeeded in reaching the second round in his last four performances at a major, while it has been his earliest defeat at Roland Garros since 2018. The defeat means that Tsitsipas will fall outside the top 20 of the world for the first time since August 2018. By claiming the biggest victory of his career, Gigante – who makes his debut at the French open after completing the qualification – is rewarded with a third round meeting with the American 13th Seed Ben Shelton. Elsewhere, the American duo Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe got the last 32 in different circumstances. Paul, the 12th seed, pulled off an impressive comeback after he was two sets to beat Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 4-6 2-6 6-3 7-5 6-4. Paul will be confronted with Russian 24th seed Karen Khahanov, who booked his place in round three with a 7-5 3-6 7-5 4-6 6-2 victory against Sebastian ofner in Austria. Tiafoe, the 15th seed, was a 6-4 6-3 6-1 winner against Pablo Carreno Busta van Spain. During the evening session at the court Philippe Chatrier, Danish 10th Seed Holger Rune rode past the American world number 138 Emilio Nada 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3. In the meantime, Lorenzo Musetti, the Italian eighth seed, went on to the third round with a 6-4 6-0 6-4 victory against Daniel Galan in Colombia. In the Herinubbel competition, Jacob Fearnley, who won his first French open singles match on Monday, safe in the second round next to the Canadian Gabriel Diallo with a 6-0 6-2 victory over Nicolas Barrientos and Rithvik Bollipalli from Colombia and India respectively. Brit Luke Johnson reached the second round of a Grand Slam for the third time when he and his Dutch partner Sander Arends Marcelo Demoliner and Nicolas Jarry 3-6 6-3 7-6 (10-6) defeated.

