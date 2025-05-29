“Never thought of …” Jadeja becomes brutally honest





Image: Ravindra Jadeja has played 80 test matches for India and collected 3,370 runs and 323 wickets. Photo: BCCI Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said that he never thought of playing test cricket and always believed that White-Ball's cricket was his strength. “When I started, I did not realize that I would play so many games for India in Test Cricket. I always believed that White Ball was my strength and wanted to establish myself there,” he said. “I used to feel that test cricket is also a bit long. Only very sincere players can play for it. This was initially my way of thinking.” Jadeja has credited two individuals with the name Mahendra – his youth coach Mahendra Singh Chauhan and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni – as important influences in his cricket trip. Speaking on a podcast organized by his former teammate Ravicandran Ashwin, Jadeja revealed that both men played determining roles in different stages of his career. “I started playing in Jamnagar, on a ground called 'Cricket Bungalow', at the age of 8-9. My coach, who is still training on the same land, is also from Bihar and his name is Mahendra Singh Chauhan, said Jadeja. Jadeja has awarded Chauhan, a former police officer, for his rise from a young age. “He used to be a police officer, his way of thinking was that a sports press should be at the height of his fitness. He always believed that batting and bowling can be managed, but one has to walk a lot. My fitness level and field skills can be attributed to me who run 15-20 km around Jamnagar,” he added. Asked to describe Dhoni in one word, Jadeja replied: “There is no word to describe his greatness. He is on top of everyone.” Jadeja and Ashwin were central to many of Dhoni's strategies on the field, both for India and for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. The conversation also hit the former India captain Virat Kohli, with Jadeja who points to Kohli's aggressive mindset as an important distinguishing factor in test cricket. “It was his positive approach, especially in Tests-the special to Virat is that he always wanted the team to choose 20 wickets in a test match, so he never gives up. Whether it is a three-hour session left, he would still want to pick up all 10 wickets of the opposition,” Jadeja said. Kohli recently stepped away from the longest format and ended his test career with 9,230 runs in 123 races on an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.rediff.com/cricket/report/never-thought-about-jadeja-gets-brutally-honest/20250528.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos