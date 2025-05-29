Tennis, Track and Field Artists close the campaign





A handful of Escalon High School athletes were busy last week and complete the competition in the spring. A trio tennis players got away with medal – awards and there were also a number of excellent efforts of a quartet of track and field team members. TENNIS Boys number one singles player for Escalon, Nate Rose, ended his season with a second place medal of the individual CIF SAC-Joaquin Section State Competition, while the girls number one double team of Emma Rangel and Marina Franzia took third place. Competitions were in Oak Park in Stockton on 19 and 20 May. Nate went 11-1 in League (Trans-Valley League Play) and this season was 19-4 in general, said head coach Julianne Eavenson. In the individual sections he won his opening round 6-2, 6-2 and went through the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-0 victory. In the semi-final, Rose was a 6-4, 6-2 winner before he fell into a hard-fought final, 4-6, 5-7 to earn his second place. He was also a MVP competition as a junior and he was our team captain, once added. For the girls, Escalons number one double pairs of Rangel and Franzia, both juniors won their first round with a 6-4, 6-1 decision and achieved a quarter-final victory with the same score. In the semi-final on Tuesday they lost 3-6, 1-6, and won for third place, 10-3, in a 10-game Pro set against Lindhurst, Eavenson said. The duo remained unbeaten this season in a TVL game, 12-0, and put together a 21-3 general record for the season. Track and field On Friday, May 23, the Cougar track and field team saw for the last time this school year, while several athletes participated in the Masters. Senior Megan Silva ran well in the 200-meter sprint, but the field was stacked and only the top 10 went on to the final and from there only top three goes to the state, said head coach Arend Jones. Although they did not qualify to continue, Jones noted that there were various achievements for Silva this season. She ends her high school job and field career with a great last season, with two individual school records, the sprints of 100 meters and 200 meters, Jones said. On Friday, Megan also anchored the girls with four by 400 relays with three first -year students, Ava Rodriguez, Addison Correia and Georgia Northcutt. The coach said there were a few bad handoffs during the relay, but the team did very well and overcame those miscues. They still have managed a season of 4: 15.41 for a season, fourth best time in school records, Jones said. Rodriguez kicked it out with a sizzling fast first leg under 59 seconds, explained Jones, with Correia and Northcutt ran the second and third legs respectively, 65 seconds each, and Silva who ran her anchor round in 58 seconds. The group was seventh in their heat. They ended 24th of the 29, a great performance of a mostly first -year relay team, Jones said. Now that the bean season is over, the Cross-Country season starts with summer training.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.escalontimes.com/sports/tennis-track-and-field-performers-close-out-campaign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos