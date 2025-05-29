Sports
How a family vacation played a role at the birth of ultimate table tennis
Over the past decade, the Indian sports landscape has undergone an important transformation with professional competitions that pop up in various disciplines. Under them, Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) stands out as a groundbreaking effort that has increased the sport from table tennis.
The seeds before the start of UTT were sown with a causal conversation during a family vacation in Singapore almost a decade in 2015.
After establishing the Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin FC a year ago, Vita Dani wanted to make a competition that would change the future of Indian table tennis. The fact that her son, Mudit, played the sport, also played his role.
Encouraged by her husband Jalaj, Vita Dani started contact with Steve Dainton, who then worked with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Asia-Pacific & Marketing Office in Singapore for an appointment.
Dainton, now the CEO of ITTF, mandatory and the family vacation soon turned into an important business meeting that would define a table tennis in India for the coming years.
“We didn't know him [Dainton] Not at all, “Vita Dani, the promoter and co-founder of UTT said in a conversation with The bridge. “We were going to meet him and told him our dreams to organize a competition in India for table tennis.
“We were on vacation and so it was all very causal. He just said we should do something, but I am not sure how seriously he took our dream,” she added.
A year later, Niraj Bajaj, a former national table tennis champion, started the hands with Vita Dani and the very first table tennis competition in India in 2017.
The first years were not without their obstacles. Attracting top talent in the inaugural season 2017 turned out to be a challenge, because many players hesitate to commit themselves to an unproven entity. This is a common pain for new sports competitions, because credibility and a proven state are vital for recruitment of athlete and ultimately competitive quality.
However, the competition has since grown both on and off the table. A few players with a higher ranked players now want to come back after season, while a franchise is now profitable and another is broken, even on the investments.
“We are a competition -owner and also a franchise owner [Chennaiyin FC]. We understand that there are some challenges in terms of economy, “said Vita Dani.
“We have made it a centralized, cheap, high impact model so that the load on the franchises is achieved, so that it becomes more efficient. Many of the competitions are now watching our model to see how they can lower their costs,” she added.
Over the years, the ultimate table tennis has also raised some innovations in how the sport is played and is consumed on television. The “Golden Point” after two paddlers are the same on 10-10, which was first introduced in the competition, is now being tried out elsewhere.
A tournament is also planned for Junior players prior to the upcoming edition of UTT in Ahmedabad. It will see the use of a multicolored ball that is white on one part and orange one and a half. If the experiment succeeds, it will also be implemented in the UTT in the future.
After recruiting players via Draft in the first five seasons, the competition brought for the first time this year for the first time for the first time for the first time for the sixth season for the first time this year.
Fan Siqi, the only Chinese competitor in UTT, emerged as the most wanted player in the auction on RS 19.70 Lakh.
In contrast to what you see in the Indian Premier League of Pro Kabaddi League, the ultimate table tennis followed a tokenized approach. This meant that no real money was used, but it made the player's recruitment process dynamic.
“We are still in an emerging stage. I don't think we can afford to spend that kind of money on players, but it brought a lot of dynamics, such as team strategy and which player comes at what time,” said Vita Dani, who thinks about the tokenized approach.
The last edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis in 2024 reached 20 million viewers on TV and OTT. It is an impressive number, but Vita Dani is not very satisfied.
“To be truthful, I am not satisfied,” she said. “There is much more potential. Obsting are the crux for the entire model, whether it's sponsorship, broadcast or fan involvement.
“I feel that these figures are not good enough and I am greedy about growth,” she added.
From an informal meeting during a family holiday to 20 million viewers ten years later, the UTT brought Indian table tennis to larger heights.
Since the first edition in 2017, India has steadily grown as a power in sport with 15 Commonwealth Games medals, seven Asian championships medals and three medals at the Asian Games. Players such as the teenager Ankur Bhattacharjee have shot a worldwide fame, thanks to their exploits in the competition.
With the Ultimate Table -Tennis from 2025 start on 31 May, the eyes are now about how much larger and better the competition can be on his sixth iteration.
|
Sources
2/ https://thebridge.in/table-tennis/how-family-holiday-part-birth-utt-53353
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The United States will revise the visas of Chinese students “aggressively”, says Rubio
- How a family vacation played a role at the birth of ultimate table tennis
- The German Chancellor promises Ukrainian to create long missiles BBC News
- Families stretch life with muscular dystrophy drug
- The eleventh start presented by Modelo: La Galaxy Vs San Jose Oarkquakes | May 28, 2025
- The Muddles Center PTi Talk offer from Maryam
- Chandrababu Naidu thank you PM Modi for approving the Badvel-Lullore Project-Telangana corridor project today
- There is no Jokowi Bela celebration on the issue of false diploma
- Why Elon Musk is `disappointed '' in Donald Trump
- Golden Knights Monthly mailbag: Offseason Edition
- NIH scientists develop new surgical techniques for implanting tissue in the retinal
- Trump says that Russian penalties hurt peace talks