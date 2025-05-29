How a family vacation played a role at the birth of ultimate table tennis

Over the past decade, the Indian sports landscape has undergone an important transformation with professional competitions that pop up in various disciplines. Under them, Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) stands out as a groundbreaking effort that has increased the sport from table tennis.

The seeds before the start of UTT were sown with a causal conversation during a family vacation in Singapore almost a decade in 2015.

After establishing the Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin FC a year ago, Vita Dani wanted to make a competition that would change the future of Indian table tennis. The fact that her son, Mudit, played the sport, also played his role.

Encouraged by her husband Jalaj, Vita Dani started contact with Steve Dainton, who then worked with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Asia-Pacific & Marketing Office in Singapore for an appointment.

Dainton, now the CEO of ITTF, mandatory and the family vacation soon turned into an important business meeting that would define a table tennis in India for the coming years.

“We didn't know him [Dainton] Not at all, “Vita Dani, the promoter and co-founder of UTT said in a conversation with The bridge. “We were going to meet him and told him our dreams to organize a competition in India for table tennis.

“We were on vacation and so it was all very causal. He just said we should do something, but I am not sure how seriously he took our dream,” she added.

A year later, Niraj Bajaj, a former national table tennis champion, started the hands with Vita Dani and the very first table tennis competition in India in 2017.

The first years were not without their obstacles. Attracting top talent in the inaugural season 2017 turned out to be a challenge, because many players hesitate to commit themselves to an unproven entity. This is a common pain for new sports competitions, because credibility and a proven state are vital for recruitment of athlete and ultimately competitive quality.

However, the competition has since grown both on and off the table. A few players with a higher ranked players now want to come back after season, while a franchise is now profitable and another is broken, even on the investments.

“We are a competition -owner and also a franchise owner [Chennaiyin FC]. We understand that there are some challenges in terms of economy, “said Vita Dani.

“We have made it a centralized, cheap, high impact model so that the load on the franchises is achieved, so that it becomes more efficient. Many of the competitions are now watching our model to see how they can lower their costs,” she added.

Over the years, the ultimate table tennis has also raised some innovations in how the sport is played and is consumed on television. The “Golden Point” after two paddlers are the same on 10-10, which was first introduced in the competition, is now being tried out elsewhere.

A tournament is also planned for Junior players prior to the upcoming edition of UTT in Ahmedabad. It will see the use of a multicolored ball that is white on one part and orange one and a half. If the experiment succeeds, it will also be implemented in the UTT in the future.

After recruiting players via Draft in the first five seasons, the competition brought for the first time this year for the first time for the first time for the first time for the sixth season for the first time this year.

Fan Siqi, the only Chinese competitor in UTT, emerged as the most wanted player in the auction on RS 19.70 Lakh.

In contrast to what you see in the Indian Premier League of Pro Kabaddi League, the ultimate table tennis followed a tokenized approach. This meant that no real money was used, but it made the player's recruitment process dynamic.

“We are still in an emerging stage. I don't think we can afford to spend that kind of money on players, but it brought a lot of dynamics, such as team strategy and which player comes at what time,” said Vita Dani, who thinks about the tokenized approach.

The last edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis in 2024 reached 20 million viewers on TV and OTT. It is an impressive number, but Vita Dani is not very satisfied.

“To be truthful, I am not satisfied,” she said. “There is much more potential. Obsting are the crux for the entire model, whether it's sponsorship, broadcast or fan involvement.

“I feel that these figures are not good enough and I am greedy about growth,” she added.

From an informal meeting during a family holiday to 20 million viewers ten years later, the UTT brought Indian table tennis to larger heights.

Since the first edition in 2017, India has steadily grown as a power in sport with 15 Commonwealth Games medals, seven Asian championships medals and three medals at the Asian Games. Players such as the teenager Ankur Bhattacharjee have shot a worldwide fame, thanks to their exploits in the competition.

With the Ultimate Table -Tennis from 2025 start on 31 May, the eyes are now about how much larger and better the competition can be on his sixth iteration.