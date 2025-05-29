



It's all true How the magic of Monfils is added French Star gives insight into his career May 28, 2025 Corinne DuBreuil/ATP Tour Gael Monfils has risen as high as No. 6 in the PIF ATP ranking list.

By ATP staff Gael Monfils has long been a favorite of fans on the ATP tour, exciting crowds with his inimitable charisma, athletic game and Vechtgeest. The Frenchman hopes to conjure up more magic at Roland Garros, where he competes in the main drawing for the 18th time. Atptour.com recently overtaken Monfils to discuss how it was all added up in his career for the former number 6 player in the PIF ATP ranking, from his rivals to his struggles and successes. Who is your biggest rival?

I don't have the biggest rival, only some players I have never defeated. A rival means that you have defeated him, but I never defeated Novak. I would not say that he is my greatest rival, but he is the person I never defeated. My rivals were all my French friends. I think of Richard Gasquet, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gilles Simon. Richard, his tennis was great. His selection of Schoten, the Backhand, his touch to the net. Just pure talent. What is your favorite tennis rivement?

I think the big four rivalry. There is no, but it was great to see all that rivalry between all those boys multiply. It was great to witness. What is the greatest difficulty or adversity that you have to overcome?

The Covid year was really difficult, there were different vibes at the time. It was a different way of competing and everything, it was really difficult. What has been your greatest success?

To have made it as a tennis player, that was my greatest success. What are your favorite tournaments to play?

Natural Roland Garros and Paris-Bercy. They are in Paris, the two mean a lot to me. It is the two places where I have my whole family and this is something great for me. What was the most unique moment in your career?

When I lost to Lleyton Hewitt in Paris-Bercy in 2004, it was a fairly unique moment. It was the first time that I fell in the world no. 2, in a night session in Paris, the second of my life. It was unique that way because I really loved it, although I lost the game. Everything was super new to me, I didn't know what to expect. I saw the crowd involved [and I was] Play for many people. That was quite unique to me. What is the largest number or the biggest achievement you have pursued?

To make it. There is an interview from mine on YouTube when I was 11. At that moment you are very pure. I said, “My dream would be to be in the top 10,” and I made it. When I think back, I said nothing else, but I wanted to be in the top 10. So I made it that way.

