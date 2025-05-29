Vs Kronen Golden Year in Stockholm

It has been quite a season for USA Hockey. In January the US won their second consecutive title at the World Junior Championship. In April they took the Women's Ice Hockey World Championship in the Czech Republic and in May they ended their 92-year-old dry enchantment at the men's tournament in Stockholm.

It took only a few seconds from the moment that the wrist shot of Tage Thompson hit the back of the net for the American players to jump over the beards and run to the opposite angle to celebrate the historical victory, their helmets, gloves and sticks around the ice.

'[We were] Become nuts! I think the whole bank just jumped and was so happy, “said Matty Beniers.

“That is hockey, man. They are the biggest moments and the biggest phases. That is what we live for. I knew we had something special here. When we went back in that dressing room, we were enthusiastic about it. We were not nervous. We knew this was an incredible moment. Goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman said.

“What a group, what a nice month. If we lost, we have lost … but we didn't do that. We are such a close group, that's just the way it is always with USA hockey,” added Conor Garland.

After the gold medals were distributed and after team captain Clayton Keller had hoisted the trophy, All-Star defender Zach Werenski ran back and returned a little later with Johnny Gaudreau's team in the USA Jersey in his hand, and “Johnny Hockey” was in the front and in the middle of all the camps photos.

“I think of him every time I go on the ice, his sweater hangs in the dressing room in Columbus. He deserves this. His sweater is a reminder of what it means to be an American hockey player,” said Werenski about Gaudreau who, together with his brother Matthew, was murdered in an accident last summer. Gaudreau is the most important scorer of Team USA, the Ice Hockey World Championships.

'The last time Johnny [Gaudreau] Hockey played it in these colors and last year in this tournament. We had hung his sweater the entire tournament in our dressing room and everyone knew that we were playing or something bigger than ourselves, “added Cutter Gauthier.

“It's super-heartfelt. You start to talk tears in your eyes, to put that sweater on that cup and pay your respect Aa that you are able to win. So it's cool. It's clearly so sad. Everyone misses him.

Although it may be difficult to realize the historical importance of victory in the middle of the parties, the tournament was a step to something big for many of the players.

“This tournament and this group rejuvenated me as an individual. I gained so much more confidence, and I found my game again. I was happy again, and I learned just as much. This year was clearly one up and down year for me personally. To get here and to be kept by such quality people and getting a job, a mission, a mission, that's once in my life.

Gauthier, who was born in Sweden, won his second gold medal in the last 18 months, because he was also in the World Junior Championship team in 2024 and that tournament was also played in Sweden.

“Hopefully there will be more tournaments on Swedish ground, I am now two-to-two,” he joked. “I am very proud of the group, can compete for the full 60 … 65, 67 minutes, how many minutes it was, I am proud of the boys. We come to these tournaments to play in high -pressure games, big moments, gold medal games, and I am happy that we have done the job.”

“It's just one tournament, but I think we've grown. But there are many good countries, [the final] Was just one game. This was our year and I am happy that I was part of it. It is a game of centimeters, things just fell our way, “said Werenski.” Many of these guys are going to play on world cups and Olympic Games, and this will give them confidence, and it's great for American hockey. “

Another American defender, Brady Skjei, echoed the feelings of his teammate.

'[US hockey] Has always been good, we just didn't get the success that we wanted to have clearly. But there are a lot of great players, a lot of youth who is coming that can really play and that they can play for a long time and in this tournament in the NHL in the NHL. USA Hockey is now in a great place, “he said.

The Americans have previously had strong teams in the tournament, but for some reason they have not been able to go completely. The 2025 editions did not fall into the same pitfalls that the earlier campaigns did. This time they played tightly and played together.

“We had a goal. We had a great game plan that came in. Our employees put a great game plan for us. We were building every game. And we knew that there was something special in this room, but the biggest thing was to have Johnny Gaudreau in our room,” said Swayman.

“We were a very close group, and we had a lot of fun together. That is the best way to gel well together. First you come out of everyone here. You just meet everyone. And then you are thrown into it. You practice together. You play cards together. You got a little bit together.” Beniers said.

“We have so many talented players, and it is a good thing to have the competition we do. We are the bar higher and it is a new regime. We want to make it that way. USA Hockey is here to stay, and this is the first step for us to do that,” Swayman concluded in their Golden Medaille party.

And how heavy was the medal?

“It's pretty tough,” said Cutter Gauthier laughing.