



Keace Carty increases his bat after scoring 100 in 2nd ODI v Ireland Birmingham, England-Keacy Carty stormed into the history books of the West India Cricket by becoming the joint, sixth highest scorer in history, with a breathtaking 170 against Ireland in the third and last one day in Clontarf in Dublin. Carty surprised the crowd with his sparkling stroke game consisting of 15 lush four and 8 crispy sixs who insured his admirers of his emerging force, to join his stylish touch and finesse at the fold. These innings ensured that the West Indies achieved a 197-run victory through the Duckworth Lewis method. This knock followed a challenging and reassuring 102 in the previous game, after West -India had shot at 46 for 2, before he placed an impressive 352 for 8 in the second game of the series, which was unfortunately abandoned because of rain. Prior to these recent excellent performance, Carty showed his bravery in 2024 by the West -India in Leiden in Scoring with 560 runs on a stunning average of 62.22 in 11 innings, only improved by Sri Lankans: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka. Keace plays a cover drive versus Ireland in the 3rd ODI Carty insists that his transformation in form comes from his attention to detail and his zeal.

Head coach Daren Sammy spoke glowing about the rise of the batters, especially with his current role in the team.

As a fringe player in 2023, Carty watched from the sidelines while West India missed the qualification for the 50 during the World Cup that year in India, and that it was that painful feeling that has fed his dedication and temperament in the last 17 months. Keace Carty celebrates his 2nd 100 v Ireland in the 3rd ODI

At the age of 25, Carty created history when he was selected to tour in the Netherlands and became the first cricket player born on the island of St Maarten to make a team in the West Indies. He went his debut days later, but his journey began in a tender age due to the visionary eyes of his father.

The elegant right hand admitted that he was forced into play, but realized that he could maximize his potential, given that he could earn a living from the game and reminds of some of the sacrifices his father made.

Cartys name was at the top of everyone's lips in 2016 when he hit a patient and match half a century to guide the West Indies to their first under-19 title ever in Bangladesh. He then took the Leeward Islands team in the same year, but he took him another six years to be called to the West India team. This called for patience and faith, but there was never self -doubt of the right -handed Slagman.

Keace Carty was fearless during his emerging journey and now during his senior Stint the value of having a strong drive and the desire to succeed. This article was written by Jerome Foster, Content and Media Officer assigned to the Senior Team of West -India Mens

