It is useless to even guess what kind of team the Detroit Red Wings will have in 2025-26 before GM Steve Yzerman has completed his renovation out of season. But let's give the Grand Rapids Griffin's credit for already showing excitement for the team that they will put on the ice next season.

It is still in May, but the Griffins have already announced that their season opener will be against an opponent to be determined on 17 October.

Detroit's Minor League Affiliate knows, regardless of what the Red Wings will do, the Griffins will have a collection of intriguing players, including players who will probably be in the NHL by the following season.

If neither Axel Sandin Pellikka or Michael Brandsegg-Nygard make the Detroit schedule, the Griffins will probably have four first round picks. Nate Danielson and Sebastian Cossa belong to those who will probably start with the Griffins and can end with Detroit later in the season.

The Griffins start the home part of their AHL schedule from 2025-26 with opening evening presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, October 17 in Van Andel Arena, one of the six Huizendatums confirmed by the AHL

Second round Pick William Wallinder is ready to insist on a job in Detroit. Other second Rounders Antti Tuomisto and Shai Buuum will also be to defend the Griffins. Anton Johansson is another defensive prospect of Red Wings that has impressed the Red Wings.

Amadeus Lombardi, Carter Mazur and Emmitt Finnie are also among the best rated attackers from Detroit.

Depending on whom the Detroit team makes in the fall, the Griffins will start next season with 10 or more players who look good on the path to play in the NHL. The prospect of Red Wings starts to solve itself. Defenseman Eemil Viro saw the handwriting on the wall and signed with a Swedish team.

In the past two seasons, GM Shawn Horcoff has also done a quality work to hit the team with an AHL veterans who make a difference.

Former player from the University of Michigan Steven Kampfer, who signed at the Red Wings in 2022-23 but never played for them, officially retired from sport. He played 44 games for the Griffins that season. The two-way defender played 231 NHL matches in his career at the Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers and Boston Bruins. Kampfer was a member of the Bruins team 2011 that won the Stanley Cup. He is 36

