Indianoil, the leading company of India, the company in the public sector of India, has re -confirmed its strong dedication to Indian sports by renewing its title sponsorship of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) for an unprecedented third consecutive year.

This continuous partnership emphasizes the dedication of Indianoil to promote talent and to increase national sports sport.

Indianoil's involvement in UTT goes much further than simple branding. As part of this important sponsorship, Indianoil has extensive visibility on all platforms, including live broadcasts, digital channels and activations on the ground. This extensive branding includes prominent placement on the floor stickers, LED boards at the court and around the referee's chair. Fans will also recognize the exclusive 'Indianoil Time-Out' branding during competitions, and each tie will have a distinctive Indianoil-brand prize, which celebrate excellent versions within the sport.

Indianoil, arranged in 94th place in the Fortune 'Global 500', is the India's highly ranked energy PSU, with a huge turnover of 9.34,953 Crores (financial year 2022-23). The company has an established history of defending various sport initiatives throughout India, which demonstrates its commitment to national development through athletic excellence.

Indianoil joins a robust line -up of partners for the upcoming ultimate table tennis season, including Bisleri, Six5six, Stiga and Dafanews. Together, these collaborations will deliver an exciting season of top-table tennis campaign.

The long -awaited sixth season of Indianoil Ultimate Table Tennis is ready to fascinate the public in the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, which runs from 31 May to 15 June 2025. This year the largest season promises to be, with an extensive format with eight formidable teams that all compete for the desire Trophy. All exciting competitions are broadcast live on Jiohotstar and Star Sports. In the inaugural luminaires, Jaipur Patriots will take Dabang Delhi TTC at 5:00 PM, followed by a collision between Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Dempo Goa Challengers at 7 p.m.