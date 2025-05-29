



Highlights of Terry Sanfords 14-4 victory over JH Rose in Game 2 Terry Sanford conquered a loss of game 1 with a strong appearance on the plate. Here are highlights of some of the best game 2 of Game 2S. The tennis season of 2025 boys is completed in Fayetteville with a rare performance that emphasizes the local scene. Terry Sanford Senior Drew HedgeCoe completed an undefeated run through his career in high school singles with a fourth consecutive Nchsaa 3A Championship title, and only became the second athlete in history that won four sequence. Add his banner to the double, singles and team titles of the girls' tennis team of last fall, and the All American Conference Champion Bulldogs have stacked the trophy case behind coach Christopher Goodman. Jack Britt-Coach John Kaiser achieved the CO coach of the year of the year before 2025 after leading the BUCs to the League Championship, and Cape Fear's Jordan Williams was named U8 Player of the Year. The best of 910Preps boy tennis: Fayettevilles High School Boys Tennis All-Stars Here are the best of 910Preps nominees for Boys Tennis Player of the Year. Vote for your choice. The poll is open until 8 p.m. on Thursday 5 June. Terry Sanford was undefeated for the regular season after he went all the way to the semi -finals in 2024 and the number 1 seed in the Nchsaa 3A East earned to lead five Cumberland County teams in StateSplay -offs. The Bulldogs fell to Carrboro in the third round. Cape Fear took the top 3a seeds from the U8 after ending behind Britt as a no. 7 seed for states. The Colts won a playoff match for the second season and fell to hunt in round 2. South View and Gray's Creek joined Jack Britt in the Nchsaa 4A Playoff Field, sown no. 5, 25 and 31 and went 0-3. Fayetteville Academy was the only local team that Ncisaa play -offs made and fell to the Burlington school in round 1. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fayobserver.com/story/sports/high-school/athlete-of-the-week/2025/05/29/910preps-boys-tennis-player-of-the-year-voting-2025/83900293007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos