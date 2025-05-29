Sports
The process of hockey players hears interviews that two accused of the police have given in 2018
The sexual violence of five former members of the Canada World Junior Hockey team hears interviews that two of the accused of the police have given the police months after meeting the complainant.
Alex Forenton and Dillon Dube spoke with Det. Steve Newton, the main investigator in the case at that time, respectively in November and December 2018. The interview of Foreenton was personal and recorded on video, while Dube's was on the phone and recorded.
In his interview, Forenton said that he “voluntarily” offered himself to have sex with the complainant after she asked him and his teammates if someone would “do something” with her.
He said that many of the boys in the London, ont., Hotel room “did not feel comfortable” were naked and had sexual intercourse for the group, and several of them then had girlfriends.
Forenton said he also thought it was “very awkward and weird” to do it for the others, so he followed the woman into the bathroom and they had sex.
Furenton, Dube, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart and Callan Foote have argued not guilty of sexual abuse, and MCLEOD has also claimed that he is not guilty of an additional indictment of being a party to the violation of sexual violence.
The charges stem from a meeting that took place in a hotel room in the early hours of 19 June 2018.
Prosecutors claim that McLeod, Hart and Dube have obtained oral sex from the woman without her permission, and Dube hit her buttocks while she was busy with a sexual act with someone else.
Foote is accused of doing the splits about the face of the woman and to graze its genitals without her permission. Fordton would have had vaginal sex with the complainant in the bathroom without her permission.
Many members of the National World Junior Team 2018 were in the city for a few days in June of that year for a series of events that celebrate their championship gains.
Several players then went to Jack's Bar, where the complainant drank with colleagues, the court heard. The woman, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, left with McLeod to go to his hotel room where they had sex.
The first meeting alone with McLeod is not part of the process, which instead focuses on what happened after several other men entered the room.
The woman has testified that she was naked, drunk and scared when men did not know they suddenly entered the room. She went on “autopilot” like a coping mechanism while she did sexual acts, she said.
The defense suggests that she initiated sexual activity and sometimes taunted the players to undertake sexual acts with her.
Forenton told Newton that he did not go to Jack's Bar because he was too young to get in. He drank with Joe Kool's when he received a text from McLeod, his roommate in the hotel, around 2 o'clock in the morning and said, “There is a girl in the hotel room who wants a trio.”
Forenton replied that he returned to the hotel, he told the police and McLeod replied that they were getting food and the woman would “probably be a while”.
In his interview, Dube said he received a text that he believed to be from another teammate, Jake Bean, was about someone who ordered pizza, but there was no mention of a girl who was in the room. He said he didn't look at his phone afterwards.
The court sent an SMS-MCLEOD to a team group chat that evening that evening, asking if someone wanted to be in a “three-way” and mentioned his room number. Hart replied, “I am inside.”
Newton told the court on Wednesday that he never became aware of that text in the course of his investigation.
On Tuesday, the court watched a video of McLeod's interview with Newton, which took place a week before Forenton's.
He did not mention any of the two text, even when he was asked if he had sent messages that would bring more players to the room.
“I don't know how guys showed up,” said McLeod. “I just told the guys that I was eating and there is a girl there, that's all I said to a few boys,” he said.
