Red-Ball Cricket is the soul of the game: Kane Williamson joins Middlesex | Cricket

THe world on the third best test batsman made a quiet arrival in London before the start of a four -month stint in County Cricket. Middlesex recently made the headlines by saying that they wanted to sign Virat Kohli. Maybe next year. These, they have his friend and contemporary Kane Williamson, who, with his equipment in a Karachi Kings -Kitzak, was picked up from the airport by his new captain, Steve Eskinazi, then immediately on Wednesday morning at the nursery in front of the game against Sussex in the explosion on Thursday evening.

Williamson has to do enough for Middlesexs Middle Order, but perhaps not so much for the viewing figures that brings their live stream to the subcontinent. Yet it feels like a coup for County Cricket. It is made possible by the support of MCC, who pay some of the 34-year-olds, so that he can double the playing for London Spirit in the hundred.

Kane Williamson gets some practice in Lords. He became a member of Middlesex for a period of four months of Country Cricket. Photo: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo/Shutterstock

To work to spend the summer in England, Williamson had to reject another central contract with Nieuw -Zeeland, who has been touring in July and August in Zimbabwe. Instead, he says, he will continue the scheme that he has had in the last 12 months, where he is available to play for the national team without being obliged when their luminaires clash with other obligations. It worked well last year, and I am clearly in close conversations with cricket in New Zealand, and the relationship is strong, but the landscapes that change very quickly.

Williamson is in the strange position to be part of their team and apart from their team. Yes, still learning how to do it, he says. The landscape continues to change with the various challenges that were presented as cricketers. It is a work in progress. But New -Zeelandse Cricket was great to work with it, I was lucky with that. To be bone, the economy of the game means that they don't have much choice.

Williamson, so skilled in pacing an innings, tries to find out how he can best endure over the years he has left in the game he plays so well. Eleven years ago, his fellow countryman Martin Crowe, Kohli, Joe Root and Steve Smith, mentioned the Fab Four in a famous article for ESPN Cricinfo. All those years later, Kohli, who has just become 36, became the first to announce his retirement of Test Cricket, a decision that, says Williamson, made him think a bit reflective himself.

My first thought was oh god, there is an end point, he says. Because you are on the journey for that, there is a chase there. And it is not connected to the other three, but we all played at the same time, and we all have a long time against each other and we all know each other fairly well. So then you start thinking a bit. I know Virat pretty well, we have talked a lot over the years, but you realize that they were not only cricketers, people and your life situation changes were changes.

In contrast to Kohli, Williamson still wants to play cricket with Red-Ball. But he also has a young family to take care of. They came with him. Summers has always received a nice buzz in the UK and especially in London, so it's great to call it at home for a few months. You think it makes a welcome change in making a traveling living on tour or the T20 circuit.

Williamson is interviewed by Sky Sports on the day he came to Middlesex. Photo: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo/Shutterstock

He is looking forward to playing four or five champion matches. He says that the competition has helped him the player he is. I know that I really appreciated my time in England, actually play County Cricket as a young player, being exposed and have to learn. You just have to try to work out things constantly, but get so many opportunities to do it. While in most other parts of the world you play half as many games per year.

Pass past newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for the thoughts of our writers about the biggest stories and a review of the promotion of the week Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our for more information Privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter

The opportunities are huge now and that is great. But my passion was for the Red-Ball game, that was the highlight, and that is where my ambitions were, growing up, he says.

I think on the other hand you have the white ball formats and they come and they are going fairly quickly and there are so many of them, which offers many fantastic opportunities, but yes, when I am talking about the soul of the game, I still see that as the Red-Ball Cricket.

Go catch it if you can. It is not clear how much more that thinking or playing will come in the same way after he is gone.