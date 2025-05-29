Tennis Best bets for Thursday 29 May

2025 Roland Garros Best bets for Thursday 29 May

The second major of the tennis season 2025 is here. The top players in the world are in Paris, France for the 2025 French open in the next two weeks, and the action in Roland Garros should be great to check. I will post best bets every day during the tournament, so vsin is the place to be if you like gambling on tennis. If you are not yet a subscriber, I would recommend becoming a VSIN Pro soon. I constantly give analysis of all largest events, and this is the best time of the year for this sport.

I would also like to propose strongly to check the Pro Picks page during the day. That is where Gill Alexander will post his French open best bets. Gill is doing great to handle tennis A figuresWhat is a staple of our live vsin programming. Although I try to write down as many of my plays as possible, I occasionally add things to that page during the day. That is also where I post plays for smaller ATP and WTA events, and my challenger level plays exclusively live on that page.

With all this out of the way, let's go on Thursday 29 May in a number of French open picks for day 5.

Jaume Munar vs. Arthur Son

Fils must be able to beat Munar for a French crowd. The 20-year-old has the larger Serve, plus he has more power of the baseline and a lead in overall athletics. Fils has also been really good in avoiding early outputs in tournaments this year. However, it is difficult to expect an eruption against Munar. The Spaniard has 72 victories on clay in his career, and he rarely loses without setting up a big fight. That is why I take the total of 3.5 set in this in this.

For as much as Fils has improved when it comes to Point Construction and sorting out ways to win, you occasionally get a few sloppy pieces from him. We saw it as the last round as last round when he let Nicolas Jarry steal a third set that he had no things to win. Well, I can easily see something like this happening here. Fils has a thriving first ministry, but he also has a miserable second service. The latter tends to give opponents openings in competitions, and Munar is the ultimate opportunist.

These two also played a Klei-Court match in Hamburg and Munar last year won a set in that best-of-three match. Well, if he could win one in a best-of-three match, I see no reason why he can't do this in a best-of-five match. Munar has raised his match this season.

Bet: more than 3.5 sets (-138)

Pierre-Hugers Herbert vs. Joao Fonseca

Fonseca has absolutely demolished Hubert Hurkacz in the opening round and won 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in one of the most impressive versions of the tournament. It felt that Fonseca had a chance to win all Hurkacz service games, and the post has one of the biggest servants on the ATP tour. It was remarkable. Well, Fonseca should really be able to continue to the third round, because his meeting with Herbert is extremely winning. However, I don't think the Brazilian will move forward without a hiccup.

Herbert has not been a presence on the ATP tour since 2021 and he has not been a winning player since 2018. However, the Frenchman can be a difficult opponent. He is really good at serving spots, and he supports it with a powerful net game. Fonseca will undoubtedly get better from one of their longer exchanges from the back of the court, but Herbert should be able to win some of the faster. And in general I have the feeling that this competition could see how people thought the latter would. Herbert has the serve-and-volley game to force a tiebreak or two, especially when Fonseca is struggling to follow his opening round victory. And when we see some tight sets, I want something on the Frenchman to steal one of them.

This will also be an interesting atmosphere. Fonseca's fans travel extremely well and he had the crowd of the palm of his hand eat against Hurkacz. But will he be able to manage his emotions when the crowd comes behind the Frenchman?

Betting: Herbert to win a set (+165 – 0.5 units)

Jacob FearNley vs. Ugo Humbert

Humbert will have a huge home field advantage in this competition, but Fearnley should be able to put it aside. The Brit was an Elite College player at TCU, where he won a national championship and was an all-American all four years. He is used to dealing with unmanageable fans, and a good argument can be supplied that he is increasing his level in a raw atmosphere.

What is the most important thing to go to this competition is that Humbert has been struggling lately. Before beating Christopher O'Connell in the opening round, Humbert had lost five of his previous six games. Of course it should be noted that Humbert has to deal with a broken bone in his right hand, making it more difficult to get backhand. So it is not a normal case that a player just has no form. But Humbert still gives that hand some problems. Until that changes, I feel that you have to downgrade him.

Humbert is also only 15-33 on clay in his career, and he is 2-7 on the dirt in the last 52 weeks. This has never really been his surface, because his flowering Serve can be neutralized in slower circumstances. Well, FearNley should be able to get many services. And as soon as he reset points, he will use his fast, Whippy Forehand to attack Humbert's backhand. That is the side of the field where you can see Humbert struggling by hand. And FearNley's ball must be heavy enough that Humbert is unable to run around the backhand and hit Forehands.

Bet: FearNley ML (+122)

