Some cricketers have an unmistakable presence when they walk outside. Vivian Richards from West -India was one. He waved, smiled, bumped trust and threat, chewed chewing gum and shunned a helmet for a cap. His entrance style may have established a precedent for others to build their own individual brands as cricketers in an era of universal television coverage.

Chris Gayle, another West Indian, the self-proclaimed universe-boss, was someone who did that in all formats. An impressive presence As soon as he stepped on the cricket field, Gayle went to the T20 format very quickly and settled as a free scoring, aggressive seizure to be feared. He also proved at test level, able to beat extensively. In 2010 he hit almost 10 hours in the score of 333 against Sri Lanka, and only became the fourth Batsman who scored two test triples. Both Gayle and Richards now live from the spotlights, their cricketing reputation intact.

In earlier eras, the large and charismatic players of that time did not have the media exposure that is available for current players. In the immediate years after 1945, Denis Compton of England and Keith Miller of Australia were two players who generated crowds with their charisma and icons became in a time of national recovery of war. Compton was one of the first cricketers used in consumer advertising, like the face of Brylcremem, a hair cream.

It is now common for cricketers to endorse consumer products, unlike cricket equipment. A number of them have developed their own brand values. An excellent example of this is Virat Kohli, who has transferred his assets as a cricket player to become an international icon. His decision to retire from Test Cricket, announced on Instagram at 12 to 271 million followers, has fueled a flood of tribute. These have focused on his place in the game and his contribution to it, especially to test cricket, for which he has been a pronounced champion.

In this respect, it is a disappointment for many that Kohli will not be part of the Indian team that will play five tests in England between 20 June and 4 August. Neither will his successor as captain, Rohit Sharma, who also announced his retirement from the Test Cricket on 7 May. Both players withdrew from the international T20 cricket after India won the T20 cup in the Captainincycycy in June 2024, under Sharhas Captainincy. The two were different in both batting and leadership styles, but played an important role in guiding India to recent trophy success.

Sharma stops 4,301 runs in 67 test competitions, on average 40.57. His recent form was bad, after he had only made one 50 in 15 innings since his last test hundred against England in Dharamsala in March 2024. Sharma was Captain in 2024, when India was surprisingly hit 3-0 by New Zealand and 3-1 away by Australia, where he was the decisive fifth test in Sydney. In the same series, Kohli, although he scored a hundred in the first test, has endured a dip in shape. His frustrations about what seemed to be declining skills emerged in an inappropriate incident during the fourth test in Melbourne.

At the end of the tenth of the innings of Australia, the 19-year-old debutant, Sam Konstas, ran to his opening partner at the end of the non-strikers. He looked at his gloves, when Kohli, who ran from his field position in the opposite direction, made shoulder contact with Konstas. Commentators noted that Kohli had walked a whole throw to the right and seemed to have caused the confrontation.

Kohli was punished for a violation of the behavior and received a fine of 20 percent of his competition costs, which he accepted. Perhaps the deed of a aging lion who tried to curb a rising cub, from whose talent he was jealous. Kohlis Cricket Persona has been one of aggressiveness, intensity, always enthusiastic to become a member of the struggle and his team to larger heights, more in the way of football than cricket.

This has not loved him with opposition supporters. I witnessed and heard comments from English supporters who have not been complementary, not that Kohli was afraid of taking on opposition supporters with words and provocative gestures. There has always been a feeling that he has escaped censorship for violations and actions for which others would have received punishment.

On the field, whether it was Fielding, Captining or Batting, the presence and actions of Kohlis who demanded attention. His passion for test cricket shone, as is apparent from his pension statement in which he said, I gave it everything I had, and it gave me so much more back than I had hoped. I will always look back on my test career with a smile.

In it, Kohli scored 9,230 points in 123 tests to be fourth in Indias All-time list of test-of-Tstrun scorers after Tendulkar, Dravid and Gavaskar. He was also the captain of India in 68 of his tests, and won 40 of them, making him the most successful leader in the country in the format. Such a record is a reflection, not only from his hunger to runs, but also his desire to win and for the people around him to strive for excellence. His own dedication to physical fitness has become legendary and ambitious to young Indians, who try to imitate his appearance.

It is not clear whether there was a single reason for Kohlis' decision to retire. One consideration is form. The test hundred in Australia last November was his first in 15 innings in the past 16 months. In Australia he scored 190 points in nine innings, on average only 23.75, which compares with a final test average of 46.85. Since January 2020 he has an average of 30.72 and scored only three centuries in 39 tests. Another consideration was the comprehension, by the national administration, of the size and composition of the support groups for players during tour. A factor that does not seem to have been discussed on a large scale is the impact of Shamas pension.

Of course Kohli did not get into the shade. In IPL 2025 he scored more than 500 points and still wants to play ODI Cricket for India. His retirement seems to be a carefully managed process. Outside the field, its brand value and product approval strategy have been carefully compiled to reflect its fitness-oriented lifestyle, fashion feeling, family focus and attraction throughout Indian demography. Kohli has also invested in a number of start-up companies to guarantee exposure outside the regular advertisements. Unlike other famous cricketers, he will not live quietly when retirement.

There is little doubt that Virat Kohli has an aura about him on and next to the field. He leaves a huge gap in the test arena and there is a concern that his advocacy may not be continued by his successors. Kohli said that, there is something very personal playing in whites. The silent grinding, the long days, the small moments that nobody sees, but that stay with you forever. Self -reflection is not a characteristic that immediately occurs to Kohli, who admits that the journey has tested me, has shaped me and taught me lessons that are sick for life. He leaves an indelible stamp on both the Indian and the global cricket in which his form was always imperial, not just when he separated.