Former Golden Knight, Original Misfit Marchessault open to trade

Original Misfit Jonathan Marchessault signed last season with the Nashville Predators after he did not come to terms with the Vegas Golden Knights with a new contract. Only a year after his five -year -old, $ 5.5 million contractThere is problems in paradise. On Wednesday, Frank Seravalli from Daily Faceoff reported that Jonathan Marchessault was open for an exchange. Frank Seravalli: Jon Marchessault open for the idea of ​​being traded out of season this season; Montreal would be a favorable landing site – Daily Faceoff Live – NHL Rumor Report (@nhlrumourreport) May 28, 2025 This is not completely unexpected. Despite the signing of several large free agents, the predators had their worst season in the franchise history and ended with a record of 30-44-8. Their attack was gentle and not inspiring, and they scored the second tenth goals in the competition. The Predators ended the season with a competition-strict -52.11 goals scored above expected. Even Marchessault was not spared from this attacking dry spell, although he only scored 2.2 Goals less than expected. He saw his 2023-24 goal totally cut in two and fell from 42 to 21. His shooting percentage fell from 15.8% to 10.2%, and he had his worst goals per game since his first season in 2015-16. MarchessaUlts -contributions brought the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup in 2023. With 13 goals and 25 points in 22 games, Marchessault took the Conn Smythe Trophy home as Playoff MVP. Could there be a reunion? Maybe, but Marchessaults contract was a point of discussion, even before he left in a free agency. Nashville could keep some salary, but the Golden Knights do not have many attractive tradable assets. The predators want to become younger, and the Golden Knights cannot offer them exactly. But after a disappointing late season that ended with 127 scoreless minutes against Stuart Skinner, the Golden Knights may be more receptive to march the monetary requirements. It is difficult to imagine that a player with six postseason-game-winning goals is excluded two games in a row. For more Golden Knights News and up-to-date cover, go to Vegas Hockey and like our Facebook page. Follow us on : @Vegashockeynow

