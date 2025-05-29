



The school announced the death of Pride in a letter sent to parents, students and staff.

Trophy Club, Texas Byron Nelson High School Main football coach Travis Pride died unexpectedly, the school announced on Wednesday evening. A letter sent to students, employees and parents of director Kara Lea Deardorff shared friendly words for the deceased football coach. “Coach Pride has made a positive difference in the lives of hundreds, if not thousands of students on our campus,” Dardorff wrote. “While he led the football program, the impact of Coach Pride reached much further than the athletics or the students he coached. Coach Pride was a successful football coach, but I will remember him more for the fascinating and supporting culture he cultivated on our campus.” In the 202425 season, Pride de Byron Nelson Bobcats led to a 92 general record in class 6A Region I District 4. The season ended with a play -off loss for the final state champions North Crowley. “When I think of Travis Pride, I think of someone who supported student activities, from athletic programs to visual arts,” said executive director of Athletics for Northwest isd Joel Johnson. “Coach Pride missed an ego when it came to the athletic programs at Byron Nelson. He was not what you would imagine as a main football coach, because he was an even leader who wanted to be a child magnet with him because he cared for them.” Byron Nelson High School said that the advice personnel would have available for every student who needs help in processing their emotions. Counselors will be available on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Front Office of the schools. Details about the cause of death of Pride were not immediately released.

