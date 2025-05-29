82-year-old help children who cannot afford hockey equipment, participate in the sport





Don Korth saw his first hockey game when he was 24 years old. It was the Utah Golden Eagles. He fell in love with the game. Now, at the age of 82, he wants to ensure that a new generation of children will love hockey as much as in the 1970s. Don never played hockey, but he has been volunteering for years to ensure that children who cannot afford hockey equipment still get the chance to participate. More | Pay it ahead Hockey equipment is so expensive and many families cannot afford the sticks, the pads or the skates, so I started collecting used equipment so that I could involve more children in the sport. Sometimes players who outgrow their equipment, or players who didn't like the sport and gave up hockey, “said Don. Alan Greenberg started the Cottonwood hockey store eight years ago. Don is great. I have known him for a long time, and what he has been doing in the hockey community for so many years to grow this sport is special, “he said. Don started the Korths Rebels Foundation to find, collect and distribute used hockey equipment. He holds a book with photo memories when documenting the many children who have benefited from his kindness. One photo in this book means a lot to donate. This is a group of children with special needs that I have presented to hockey. I also helped to coach the group. There are children in this team who have never skated before, but I am sure that some of them could play hockey in high school, at least at the level of the Junior Varsity, “Don said. Alan says that people like Don let the hockey sport grow before someone ever thought that Utah would get a professional NHL team like the Utah Mammoth. Alan started his bicycle shop on Bengal Boulevard years ago. The second floor of the bicycle shop is now all hockey equipment. With the new excitement on professional hockey here in Utah, Alan says that he might have to expand. Steve Wright with Mountain America Credit Union appeared in the hockey store to give Don a monetary donation for more hockey equipment. We hope that Don will continue to bring hockey sport to families and children who otherwise could not afford to get on the ice. _____

