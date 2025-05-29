Pineau announces emotional pension: “Thanks handball”

Allison Pineau, one of the most experienced and respected figures in the handball for women, has announced her retirement at the end of the 2024/25 season, which marks the end of an illustrious career that has covered for more than 20 years and left an indelible stamp on the sport.

Pineau, the IHF-female player of the year 2009, completed the Hattrick of Gold medals with the French national team and has protected the titles at the IHF World Championship 2017, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as well as the EHF Euro 2018.

Pineau, the All-Star Center back on the IHF editions of the IHF World Championships 2009 and 2011, has also sealed three silver medals at the IHF World Championship Ladies, in China 2009, Brazil 2011 and Spain 2021, as well as the Silver Medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the Bronze in the Bronze in the Bronze.

For the senior national team of France, Pineau has presented 273 times the fourth largest number of caps and 696 goals scored the fifth largest number of goals.

“The end of an extraordinary chapter in my life. Loving you for almost twenty years, hating you, on certain days of running away, constantly clinging to you, Pineau said in a sincere message on Instagram and announced her retirement.

Pineau, born in Chartres, moved with her family in Auberdilliers, a suburb of the French capital Paris, when she was only one year old, and he started playing handball at the age of 12 years old, after also playing football, basketball and table tennis.

She made her professional debut in 2006, when she signed for Issy-les-Moulineaux, after she had already represented the France National at youth level. A year later, when she was only 18 years old, Pineau made his debut in the national team of France in a friendly match against Chile in February 2007.

Thanks to your presence, I have experienced all the emotions, both the most beautiful and the darkest, who hurt me deeply. You were the catalyst for my most cherished ambitions, making me an accomplished woman. The child of Auberkilliers grew up. What makes me most proud is the woman I have become thanks to all our shared experiences. Thank you handball, added pineau.

At club level, Pineau played for Issy-les-Moulineaux, Metz Handball, Oltchim RMNICU VLCEA, RK Vardar, RK Krim, for a short return to France, at HBC NMS. She also played with HCM Baia Mare, Brest Bretagne Handball, Paris 92, Budunost Podgorica and RK Krim, before her last stint at Metz Handball, where she will try to win the EHF Champions League women for the first time in her career.

In an interview for IHF.Info in 2021, Pineau thought about retirement, after a whole series of injuries, but he was still back on her best and was selected for Frances team that won the Silver Medal at the 2021 IHF Womens World Championship.

Sometimes when I look back, it helps me to realize what I have done, achieved, achieved, but it's not about the medals. It is more about what I experienced during my career; Ups and downs, rebounds and still here. It is not easy to stay. The young generation comes in, they are powerful and handball evolves a lot, Pineau said.

I have changed my physical preparation. I started working with new staff in a different way in the approach to physical preparation. It helped me a lot, but not only physically, of course I have changed (there), but also the way I think of that power and conditioning. If you get older in your career, you know that certain things have to change, because in the first place handball, and also the athletes, also change. They are physically ready, there are more athletes and so many things are coming. I have not become particularly vegan, but I am more attached to the details and the food that can make a difference. I am flexible, added the center.