Sports
Pineau announces emotional pension: “Thanks handball”
Allison Pineau, one of the most experienced and respected figures in the handball for women, has announced her retirement at the end of the 2024/25 season, which marks the end of an illustrious career that has covered for more than 20 years and left an indelible stamp on the sport.
Pineau, the IHF-female player of the year 2009, completed the Hattrick of Gold medals with the French national team and has protected the titles at the IHF World Championship 2017, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as well as the EHF Euro 2018.
Pineau, the All-Star Center back on the IHF editions of the IHF World Championships 2009 and 2011, has also sealed three silver medals at the IHF World Championship Ladies, in China 2009, Brazil 2011 and Spain 2021, as well as the Silver Medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the Bronze in the Bronze in the Bronze.
For the senior national team of France, Pineau has presented 273 times the fourth largest number of caps and 696 goals scored the fifth largest number of goals.
“The end of an extraordinary chapter in my life. Loving you for almost twenty years, hating you, on certain days of running away, constantly clinging to you, Pineau said in a sincere message on Instagram and announced her retirement.
Pineau, born in Chartres, moved with her family in Auberdilliers, a suburb of the French capital Paris, when she was only one year old, and he started playing handball at the age of 12 years old, after also playing football, basketball and table tennis.
She made her professional debut in 2006, when she signed for Issy-les-Moulineaux, after she had already represented the France National at youth level. A year later, when she was only 18 years old, Pineau made his debut in the national team of France in a friendly match against Chile in February 2007.
Thanks to your presence, I have experienced all the emotions, both the most beautiful and the darkest, who hurt me deeply. You were the catalyst for my most cherished ambitions, making me an accomplished woman. The child of Auberkilliers grew up. What makes me most proud is the woman I have become thanks to all our shared experiences. Thank you handball, added pineau.
At club level, Pineau played for Issy-les-Moulineaux, Metz Handball, Oltchim RMNICU VLCEA, RK Vardar, RK Krim, for a short return to France, at HBC NMS. She also played with HCM Baia Mare, Brest Bretagne Handball, Paris 92, Budunost Podgorica and RK Krim, before her last stint at Metz Handball, where she will try to win the EHF Champions League women for the first time in her career.
In an interview for IHF.Info in 2021, Pineau thought about retirement, after a whole series of injuries, but he was still back on her best and was selected for Frances team that won the Silver Medal at the 2021 IHF Womens World Championship.
Sometimes when I look back, it helps me to realize what I have done, achieved, achieved, but it's not about the medals. It is more about what I experienced during my career; Ups and downs, rebounds and still here. It is not easy to stay. The young generation comes in, they are powerful and handball evolves a lot, Pineau said.
I have changed my physical preparation. I started working with new staff in a different way in the approach to physical preparation. It helped me a lot, but not only physically, of course I have changed (there), but also the way I think of that power and conditioning. If you get older in your career, you know that certain things have to change, because in the first place handball, and also the athletes, also change. They are physically ready, there are more athletes and so many things are coming. I have not become particularly vegan, but I am more attached to the details and the food that can make a difference. I am flexible, added the center.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ihf.info/media-center/news/pineau-announces-emotional-retirement-thank-you-handball
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In his war against Harvard, Trump associates the Ivy League against the working class
- Nepal Cricket scales new heights with T20 League
- Murshidabad Violence An example of “nirmamta” of TMC government: PM attacks Mamata Banerjee in Bengal
- The truth is that honesty could be the best policy right now
- Pineau announces emotional pension: “Thanks handball”
- President Donald Trump forgives the NBA Youngboy tour, Utah resident, before concert
- Jokowi response survey indicator on the false diploma
- The Hong Kong Observatory discovers an earthquake of 4.3 in Hiwan, Guangdong, as indicated by local tremors
- The government is the stage to build the first major reservoir in 30 years.
- 82-year-old help children who cannot afford hockey equipment, participate in the sport
- “Unbearable” loss of children in Gaza
- Trump administration cancels $766 million contract with Moderna to develop a vaccine against the pandemic flu virus