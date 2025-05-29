Sports
Nepal Cricket scales new heights with T20 League
Image: Nepal became an ICC Associate member in 1996 and qualified twice for the T20 World Cup. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters
Glamoror organ all -rounder than Douthwaite was not only among foreign players because he is not sure what to expect when he went to the Himalayas to participate in the Inaugural Nepal Premier League (NPL) at the end of last year.
Including a play contract in the mountainous nation of 30 million would always be a new challenge for the Englishman, not least because the Twenty20 League on a land was organized at approximately 1,350 meters above sea level.
“I thought I would be constantly or struggled out of breath, but it wasn't really as bad as I thought it would be,” the 28-year-old recalled playing his time for the Kathmandu Gurkhas.
“I think I noticed the lake with sixths. When they got the ball, it was absolutely miles. Many balls … continued and go and go.
“If you think you hit one right away and it is a six meters six.”
Apart from the extra flight of the ball at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground near Kathmandu, the other large collection restaurants of Douthwaite from the experience of the Nepali fans was from the experience.
“Cricket in Nepal probably looks like the Premier League in England …
This was the third attempt by Nepal, who became an ICC Associate member in 1996 and qualified twice for the T20 World Cup, to follow in the path of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by launching its own Twenty20 League.
The NPL hopes that the passion of fans, in combination with the unique geography and the society of the country, will cure a niche in a landscape that is dominated by the IPL and the Big Bash League of Australia.
“We are rich in nature,” said Sandesh Katwal, the chief executive of the Gurkhas, one of the eight NPL franchises.
“It is a beautiful country and we are a friendly, hospitable people. The weather, the hospitality fits in with international players.”
Former England-Batting Allrounder and IPL veteran Ravi Bopara, who turned out to be before Chitwan Rhinos, said it was a great experience, even if he turned the range of a helicopter trip to Everest Base Camp.
A modest budget meant that the NPL could not attract the really big names in the sport.
All eight NPL franchises achieved a combined price of less than 169 million Nepali coupies ($ 1.23 million) at an auction in September. Prize money for the champions, Janakpur Bolts, was around $ 81,000.
India's Rishabh Pant, the best -paid player in the IPL,, on the other hand, ordered more than $ 3 million in the game auction of the competition for the 2025 edition.
A rushed first season also made it difficult to recruit international players, Katwal said.
“Everything happened within a period of one to two months … Most international players were already occupied. Many knew nothing about this tournament,” he added.
“Because Christmas was in the area, many overseas players were in a hurry to return. From the second season I think we can be planning to start a little earlier, October or November.”
Nevertheless, the NPL turned out to be an effective evidence for Nepal's domestic talent, Bopara said.
“There was a group of players who were full of potential, but had no experience,” he added.
Katwal said he hoped that the NPL would offer that valuable competitive experience, as the IPL did for young Indian talents.
“It is a dream come true for Nepali players … Sharing practice sessions with the foreign players, they certainly learned a lot. We also had coaches from India, Sri Lanka, England and elsewhere,” he said.
“Since the IPL started, you can see that young players get opportunities and it has paid off. The NPL is also a chance for Nepali players, a starting point.”
|
Sources
2/ https://m.rediff.com/cricket/report/nepal-cricket-scales-new-heights-with-t20-league/20250529.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The International Labor Organization launches an emergency monetary initiative to support the earthquake recovery in the Lake area in Myanmar-Meyanmar
- The commercial court blocks the prices of President Donald Trump
- New trailer reveals EA Sports College Football 26 -Gameplay
- Trump gives Putin's period in Ukraine's ceasefire BBC News
- Analysis: China thought it had a truce with the United States. Then Trump dropped two bombs
- Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine not to “close the door” during the conversation
- Fund for nature -friendly agriculture in the UK expenditure review | agriculture
- Cricket Namibia to open new stadium in October
- How China has become the largest debt collector in the world
- Kremlin aide top says about Ukrainian “Not enough informed”
- The trip of the PM Modi Sikkim canceled due to bad weather, addresses via videoconferencing
- QOC -Secretary -General Meet Oman NOC Secretary -General