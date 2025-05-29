Nepal Cricket scales new heights with T20 League

Image: Nepal became an ICC Associate member in 1996 and qualified twice for the T20 World Cup. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

This was the third attempt by Nepal, who became an ICC Associate member in 1996 and qualified twice for the T20 World Cup, to follow in the path of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by launching its own Twenty20 League.

The NPL hopes that the passion of fans, in combination with the unique geography and the society of the country, will cure a niche in a landscape that is dominated by the IPL and the Big Bash League of Australia.

“We are rich in nature,” said Sandesh Katwal, the chief executive of the Gurkhas, one of the eight NPL franchises.

“It is a beautiful country and we are a friendly, hospitable people. The weather, the hospitality fits in with international players.”

Former England-Batting Allrounder and IPL veteran Ravi Bopara, who turned out to be before Chitwan Rhinos, said it was a great experience, even if he turned the range of a helicopter trip to Everest Base Camp.

A modest budget meant that the NPL could not attract the really big names in the sport.

All eight NPL franchises achieved a combined price of less than 169 million Nepali coupies ($ 1.23 million) at an auction in September. Prize money for the champions, Janakpur Bolts, was around $ 81,000.

India's Rishabh Pant, the best -paid player in the IPL,, on the other hand, ordered more than $ 3 million in the game auction of the competition for the 2025 edition.

A rushed first season also made it difficult to recruit international players, Katwal said.

“Everything happened within a period of one to two months … Most international players were already occupied. Many knew nothing about this tournament,” he added.

“Because Christmas was in the area, many overseas players were in a hurry to return. From the second season I think we can be planning to start a little earlier, October or November.”

Nevertheless, the NPL turned out to be an effective evidence for Nepal's domestic talent, Bopara said.

“There was a group of players who were full of potential, but had no experience,” he added.

Katwal said he hoped that the NPL would offer that valuable competitive experience, as the IPL did for young Indian talents.

“It is a dream come true for Nepali players … Sharing practice sessions with the foreign players, they certainly learned a lot. We also had coaches from India, Sri Lanka, England and elsewhere,” he said.

“Since the IPL started, you can see that young players get opportunities and it has paid off. The NPL is also a chance for Nepali players, a starting point.”