Sports
Sloan announces pension of international hockey
Double Commonwealth medal winner and former captain, Ian Sloan, has announced his decision to retire from international hockey that he has earned 141 caps in a shiny career.
Sloan, born in Noord -Ireland, followed in the footsteps of his parents and made 19 performances for Ireland before switching to Great -Britain and England in 2015, causing his first performance in GB colors during test matches against Argentina.
Sloan made his Olympic debut in 2016 just 22 years old and then made the 2020 team in Tokyo, with all GBS 11 matches in the two Olympic Games.
After making only 28 international performances, in 2017, Sloan was named co-captain of GB and England next to Phil Roper and George Pinner, according to the suit of his father Martin who was in the first place 108 times.
Sloan played a crucial leadership role in England Bronze Medal Victory on the Eurohockey Championships 2017 in the Netherlands and scored one of his 10 international goals in a 4-2 win over Germany in the bronze medal match.
The 31-year-old continued his medals success during the Commonwealth Games 2018 and 2022 and reached a bronze medal in both the Gold Coast and Birmingham.
Sloan would also be admitted to four FIH Hockey Pro League campaigns since the inaugural season in 2019.
Sloan ended his international gaming career with 67 caps for GB and 74 for England and continued his passion for coaching, helping coach for Loughborough Students, Wycombe HC and Wimbledon HC, and has now started coaching in the GB setup.
From May 2025, Sloan took on the role of coach developer for England hockey and will be the key to training the next generation of coaches.
At his retirement, Sloan said: I am great fun to be part of the senior squadron, but it is the right time to get away. I was in the team for 10 years, which is a fairly long period and in my last few years I suffered many injuries and as the gears progressed, I started to coach more and more.
I look forward to what I wanted to do afterwards, I felt that I was about to spend most of my time coaching and still played club hockey, but on my family and on my coaching.
I worked with the old Georgians HC, as director of Junior Hockey, a lot of coaching and when I arrived at the end of the season, I started to try to think about which other things I could do. It was a very good timing that this role came as a coach developer at England Hockey. It is exactly the kind of things that I am very interested in. So luckily, so far, it has not felt like work, it is felt like a hobby, just you know that you are talking about coaching and other coaches.
I definitely want to thank my family. My parents brought me into the sport and followed me to England and I have been a huge help in my career and my whole family is constantly traveling from Noord -Irland to support me, has made a huge difference.
My first club was also Cookstown Hockey Club. And it was a great place to grow up and learn how they can play the game and many club members have continued to support me over the years, which I am very grateful. “
Head coach of England and GB Hockey Mens, Zak Jones, said: Ian has been an integral part of the men's hockey team of Great -Britain and England everywhere and prior to my time with the team and it was a pleasure to work with him.
He is an excellent hockey player who has a deep insight into the game and a capacity to lead, guide and support others and I have no doubt that he will bear the same insight and integrity in his new role as a coach developer.
I am sure it was a very difficult decision for Ian to make, but he should be incredibly proud of his career and what he has achieved. He was the perfect professional and someone who always carried himself with humility and dignity.
I know that in this country he will continue to make an impact with his various coaching rolls, and I would like to wish him and his young family the very best in this next chapter. I look forward to catching him up again on the side of a hockey field in the near future.
