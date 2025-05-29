Sports
Carter Hart describes sexual encounter at Hockey Canada Trial after Crown has closed his business
London, Ont. Carter Hart took the position in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial on Thursday morning and began to describe his witness through his version of events on the night and early morning hours in question.
Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dub, Alex Forenton and Cal Foote are each accused of sexual violence for an incident in 2018 in which a 20-year-old woman said she was being attacked for a few hours in a London, ont., While the players were in the city to celebrate their 2018 Canadian World Juniors Championship. All five players do not argue in the process, which is now in the sixth week. Hart is the first of the five to take the position.
Harts lawyer Megan Savard asked him about a night of drinking with his teammates in two bars who followed a Hockey Canada Gala in London, Ont., On June 18, 2018, and his expectations for romantic or sexual opportunities.
What did you hope for? Savard asked.
I was open to sexual encounters, Hart said. A single man, I had a good time that weekend. I was open to it.
Hart, who testified personally, said that after a night of drinking in several bars with teammates, he received a group of chat SMS and a personal phone call from McLeod about coming back to McLeods Room for a three-way way.
Savard asked Heart why he responded to the text of McLeod, which was sent to a group cat with members of the Canadian World Junior Team.
I saw it a bit like an invitation, I assumed that he was with a girl who wanted three with another man, said Hart.
Hart said that after he received the SMS message from McLeod, he also had a phone call with McLeod. At the time, he was with Forenton and Rob Thomas and said he assumed that they probably heard the conversation but could not remember.
I don't remember the exact details for word, Hart said. But the essence of the conversation was that Mike with a girl was back at the hotel that wanted sex with some boys' boys, which some of my teammates means.
Harts -witness on the telephone conversation was the first reference to McLeod and Harts direct communication about a possible sexual interaction. Hart said that this was only his third time that he drank alcohol and that he was very buzzing and was excited about the prospect of dealing with a woman sexually.
He said that his first memory of seeing the woman was in the room when she lay naked on the floor on top of the sheet. Hart said she was masturbating and seemed to be raised in front of him by the players in the room that kept her an eye on her. He said she then asked players to have sex with her.
Hart said he didn't want to have a vaginal sexual intercourse with her, but asked her that I could get a blowie? (Blowie is jargon for oral sex.)
Hart said she pulled his pants down, kaki joggers with a pull cord and performed oral sex with him for about 30-60 seconds. He said it didn't take long because he could not get completely upright and found the experience weird with other people who watched. He described making eye contact with another player while it happened, which he also described as weird.
He said that players felt a feeling of shock and awe that em players asked to have sex with her and that many did not want because they had girlfriends.
I couldn't believe that some things she said said heart.
He said her attitude changed to be irritated that players would not participate. Hart testified that he remembered that he saw forenton, who was single at the time, and went into the bathroom (he said she didn't drag but led him to the bathroom and she described hand in hand).
Savard showed a text message that he sent to teammate Dante Fabbro, who reads at 209. Hart estimated that it was during the time that Fordton and EM were in the bathroom and that he sent it to Fabbro because he was one of the other boys in the team that was single.
Hart said he was in the room for about an hour. During that time frame, he said that he did not see Dub or Mcleod sexually dealing with em or hit her on the buttocks (other players have testified to see both players receive oral sex from her and to hit the dubbing her). He said that he had performed the splits over her while she lay on her back, but said he was completely dressed at the time and never made physical contact with her.
Hart said it was something cool, a big, long guy, would do it occasionally, and had done that weekend at the bar earlier. Hart said that others in the room he did not remember who Foote encouraged to do it.
I remember that when he did it, guys thought it was pretty funny. I thought it was funny, said heart, adding that he saw them laughing too.
Foote is accused of doing the splits about her and grazing his genitals over her face.
Heart, who wore a chestnut jacket, white shirt and dark blue tie, briefly gave simple answers to questions from his lawyer during his testimony. He is the first player to take the position.
Before Hart took the position, the persecution in the Hockey Canada process of sexual abuse of Canada on Thursday morning Justice Maria Carroccia that De Kroon called all his witnesses and concluded her case. The defense now has the chance to call witnesses.
The announcement followed for an unexpected development in Wednesday procedures in which KroontroVocaat Meaghan Cunningham told the court that there was a possibility that the crown would call an extra witness to the player. Cunningham asked for time to consider that possibility, which led to one of the more tense exchanges of the trial when she and defender Megan Savard spoke about what Cunningham characterized as the late breaking events.
Savard protested that the defense was not sufficiently informed. Cunningham pushed back and read from an e -mail in which the crown reported that the defense was told that he could be called an extra witness. Carroccia ruled in the favor of the crowns, so that Cunningham and assistant crown lawyer Heather Donkers could discuss the time whether the player should be mentioned as a witness.
The athletics Dan Robson reported remotely from Toronto and the Athletics Kamila Hinkson reported remotely from Montreal.
(Photo of Carter Hart who arrives earlier in the trial by Geoff Robins / the Canadian Press via AP at the courthouse with his lawyer Megan Savard via AP)
