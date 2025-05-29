Sports
Why football coaches often belong to the best paid at American collegesExBulletin
At colleges in the US, football coaches are often among the best paid people. The NPR planet fees looks at what makes them so valuable.
Michel Martin, host:
At colleges and universities in the US, football coaches are often among the best paid people. Is that economically useful? Darian Woods and Adrian Ma from Planet Money's The Indicator have checked in a position in some people to know what makes coaches so valuable.
Darian Woods, Byline: Greg Byrne is the athletic director of the University of Alabama, so he is the one who hires the coaches. And you know, we actually spoke with him.
Greg Byrne: We are 2 to 1 higher on Missouri in the bottom of the sixth.
Adrian Ma, Byline: Last year, Greg football coach Balen deboer hired for an annual salary of almost $ 11 million. And he said, look, the football team makes a very healthy win, but then they have many other sports that don't make money.
Byrne: And so it is an economic model where football is the engine that draws the train to not only offer great opportunities for your student athletes, it is a way to involve people and communicate with your university.
Woods: Greg claims that a top coach also means a better football team, which means more ticket sales and also more Buzz that can stimulate the registration.
Ma: OK, so closed case. It makes sense for colleges to pay top dollar for football and basketball coaches.
Woods: Not so fast, Adrian. Andrew Zimbalist is a sports economist at Smith College.
Andrew Zimbalist: There are undoubtedly individual cases. But the general phenomenon is, no, they don't benefit.
Ma: He has looked at what happens when a new coach is brought in with a high salary.
Zimbalist: You know, if you pay some coach $ 7 million and there is no $ 7 million peak in income, then it is not paid off for you.
Woods: Andrew in fact believes that athletic departments at the top competitions each lose on average $ 20 million or more a year. But what about increasing the school's brand?
Zimbalist: In principle, that evidence is not robust.
Ma: So in general, if building a top athletic department in a university is not economically useful, why is it so widespread?
Zimbalist: The explanation is that it is an artificial market. It is not a normal business market.
Woods: Andrew says that we should not regard the market for football coaches as free markets, such as the market for – I don't know – sandwiches or living room furniture. And he has five reasons. Firstly, the College Sports has a number of tax benefits. Secondly, these programs are publicly owned, which means that they do not have private shareholders who demand that they make a profit every year. Thirdly, there are often large subsidies from the university and national governments. Fourth, the students often subsidize sports through their tuition fees. And until recently, university athletes were not paid. And so there was more financing available for the salaries of the coaches.
Zimbalist: You have none of the normal discipline that takes place in a typical commercial market, and for that reason university coaches are paid, a market salary can be argued, it is a very artificial and jiggered market. The few college presidents that have been historically ran and said that this is unacceptable, they have cut their wings.
Woods: and a 2009 study among university presidents with large football programs, it turned out that 85% were of the opinion that the salaries of football and basketball coaches were exaggerated, but they thought they could not control them.
Ma: Greg says that students do not subsidize Alabama's football coach because the football program pays itself. And perhaps Alabama is a special case in which it is fruit, but not every university can be a superstar school.
Woods: Darian Woods.
Ma: Adrian Ma, NPR News.
Copyright © 2025 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website for terms of use and permissions on www.npr.org for more information.
Accuracy and availability of NPR transcriptions can vary. Transcript text can be revised to correct errors or match updates with audio. Audio on NPR.org can be edited after the original broadcast or publication. The authoritative record of NPRS programming is the Audio record.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/29/nx-s1-5414565/why-football-coaches-are-often-among-the-highest-paid-at-u-s-colleges
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Emma Raducanu coach Mark Petchey defends her work ethics, but warns that tennis has changed since US Open Triumph | Tennis news
- Four dead desperate Palestinians after storm help repository
- The court blocks Trump's prices; CPAC in HungaryExBulletin
- The United Kingdom abandons the “Pick-And-Mélange” approach from international law
- About the insistence of a special case title in the Jokowi diploma, Polri: Wasidik Authority
- The reason why the new zero carbon British steel plant provides hope and headaches | Steel industry
- Why football coaches often belong to the best paid at American collegesExBulletin
- 'The Russians are trying to trump': Retired Colonel may be next in Ukraine
- Thousands of sensors reveal a 3D structure from the sound waves that earthquakes
- “ Give it to your own wife first: Mamata Banerjee Attack PM Modi on Operation Sindoor – India News
- It was discovered by a pediatric cancer survivor who is at high risk of developing CKD
- Imran Khan rejects the renewal of dialogue with Pak Govt, his party chooses mass mobilization rather than negotiations: report