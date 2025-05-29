At colleges in the US, football coaches are often among the best paid people. The NPR planet fees looks at what makes them so valuable.

Michel Martin, host:

At colleges and universities in the US, football coaches are often among the best paid people. Is that economically useful? Darian Woods and Adrian Ma from Planet Money's The Indicator have checked in a position in some people to know what makes coaches so valuable.

Darian Woods, Byline: Greg Byrne is the athletic director of the University of Alabama, so he is the one who hires the coaches. And you know, we actually spoke with him.

Greg Byrne: We are 2 to 1 higher on Missouri in the bottom of the sixth.

Adrian Ma, Byline: Last year, Greg football coach Balen deboer hired for an annual salary of almost $ 11 million. And he said, look, the football team makes a very healthy win, but then they have many other sports that don't make money.

Byrne: And so it is an economic model where football is the engine that draws the train to not only offer great opportunities for your student athletes, it is a way to involve people and communicate with your university.

Woods: Greg claims that a top coach also means a better football team, which means more ticket sales and also more Buzz that can stimulate the registration.

Ma: OK, so closed case. It makes sense for colleges to pay top dollar for football and basketball coaches.

Woods: Not so fast, Adrian. Andrew Zimbalist is a sports economist at Smith College.

Andrew Zimbalist: There are undoubtedly individual cases. But the general phenomenon is, no, they don't benefit.

Ma: He has looked at what happens when a new coach is brought in with a high salary.

Zimbalist: You know, if you pay some coach $ 7 million and there is no $ 7 million peak in income, then it is not paid off for you.

Woods: Andrew in fact believes that athletic departments at the top competitions each lose on average $ 20 million or more a year. But what about increasing the school's brand?

Zimbalist: In principle, that evidence is not robust.

Ma: So in general, if building a top athletic department in a university is not economically useful, why is it so widespread?

Zimbalist: The explanation is that it is an artificial market. It is not a normal business market.

Woods: Andrew says that we should not regard the market for football coaches as free markets, such as the market for – I don't know – sandwiches or living room furniture. And he has five reasons. Firstly, the College Sports has a number of tax benefits. Secondly, these programs are publicly owned, which means that they do not have private shareholders who demand that they make a profit every year. Thirdly, there are often large subsidies from the university and national governments. Fourth, the students often subsidize sports through their tuition fees. And until recently, university athletes were not paid. And so there was more financing available for the salaries of the coaches.

Zimbalist: You have none of the normal discipline that takes place in a typical commercial market, and for that reason university coaches are paid, a market salary can be argued, it is a very artificial and jiggered market. The few college presidents that have been historically ran and said that this is unacceptable, they have cut their wings.

Woods: and a 2009 study among university presidents with large football programs, it turned out that 85% were of the opinion that the salaries of football and basketball coaches were exaggerated, but they thought they could not control them.

Ma: Greg says that students do not subsidize Alabama's football coach because the football program pays itself. And perhaps Alabama is a special case in which it is fruit, but not every university can be a superstar school.

Woods: Darian Woods.

Ma: Adrian Ma, NPR News.

Copyright © 2025 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website for terms of use and permissions on www.npr.org for more information.

Accuracy and availability of NPR transcriptions can vary. Transcript text can be revised to correct errors or match updates with audio. Audio on NPR.org can be edited after the original broadcast or publication. The authoritative record of NPRS programming is the Audio record.