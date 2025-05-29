Sports
Emma Raducanu coach Mark Petchey defends her work ethics, but warns that tennis has changed since US Open Triumph | Tennis news
Emma Raducanu must be assessed in two years, says new coach Mark Petchey.
Petchey has warned Raducanu that tennis has continued since she won the US Open four years ago.
The British No. 2 Raducanu was dismantled 6-1 6-2 by reigning champion Iga Swiateek in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.
It was a slight improvement compared to her 6-1 6-0 thrashing by Swiateek on the Australian Open, but the 22-year-old has only won one of her nine career matches against top five players and was also 6-1 6-2 trounded by World No 2 Coco Gauff in Rome earlier this month.
Petchey, who also works as an expert for the coverage of TNT Sports about Roland Garros, has told Raducanu – currently ranked 41 – that she cannot afford to live in the past if she wants to climb back in the top 20.
“Since I started helping Emma, I said she had to start closing the gap among the best players,” said Petchey, who started working on an informal basis with Raducanu in March.
“She doesn't need me to sit in the world between 20-50 and, if I'm not the best choice, she has to find the best choice.
“On this court, IGA has 23 straight victories – you don't place those stripes with a major if your game is not that difficult to play against. It would clearly be the ultimate test for Emma yesterday.
“From my point of view it is difficult for Emma because I still feel that everyone is alive in 2021. The games have changed enormously, the balls are four times heavier than in 2021 and Emma is not the biggest batter there is.
“If you can't put the ball through the field on a windy, heavy Clay Court Day against someone like Iga, you go into all kinds of problems.
“On hard courts and grass is a lot closer compared to where Emma was in Australia against Iga, but she knows what to do to Iga and Coco and it will take a long time.
“My mantra has been for her:” You are starting your career now. Everyone assesses what happened in 2021, but the reality is that I want to see you build a career here where people will judge you in two years. “
Raducanu arrived in Paris with more concerns about her fitness, but Petchey has hit back against those who doubt her work ethics.
“I am tired of hearing people say she is not working hard, but I spent 10 months with her in 2020 and I spent every day that I can do with her since Miami, and not once she has not submitted a full day shift,” he added.
“[Maybe] There are areas that can help her together more profit in fitness or tennis, or whatever crystallize, but in terms of every day and deploying a good shift, she has done it every time. So I would like to bury that myth where it belongs. “
View the ATP and WTA tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or Stream with now And the Sky Sports app, which gives Sky Sports customers access to more than 50 percent more live sport this year without extra costs. Read more here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12040/13376367/emma-raducanu-coach-mark-petchey-defends-her-work-ethic-but-warns-tennis-has-changed-since-us-open-triumph
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey promises to fight against Western cultural imperialism
- The event in Solo with our president and other colleagues at the residence of Mr. Jokowi Widodo in Solo, Central Java “Factanews24
- Beach steps down as UW-EAU Claire Head Women's Hockey Coach
- Imran rejects the path of dialogue despite Gandapur's “important message”
- The Trump tariff decision does not really change the US-UK agreement
- Playing through pain is common for players who are worried about tennis rat race
- Elon Musk makes the role in Trump Administration
- Earthquakes in Ohio? It is more likely than you think
- Trump-Xe truce in fire while the United States targets Chinese students, Tech
- Why did Elon Musk leave Donald Trumps administration? | Elon Musk News
- It starts to feel as a football season again
- Imran Khan is ready to hold interviews with the establishment, says Ali Zafar de Pti