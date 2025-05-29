Emma Raducanu must be assessed in two years, says new coach Mark Petchey.

Petchey has warned Raducanu that tennis has continued since she won the US Open four years ago.

The British No. 2 Raducanu was dismantled 6-1 6-2 by reigning champion Iga Swiateek in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.

It was a slight improvement compared to her 6-1 6-0 thrashing by Swiateek on the Australian Open, but the 22-year-old has only won one of her nine career matches against top five players and was also 6-1 6-2 trounded by World No 2 Coco Gauff in Rome earlier this month.

Petchey, who also works as an expert for the coverage of TNT Sports about Roland Garros, has told Raducanu – currently ranked 41 – that she cannot afford to live in the past if she wants to climb back in the top 20.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of Emma Raducanu against Coco Gauff of the Italian Open



“Since I started helping Emma, ​​I said she had to start closing the gap among the best players,” said Petchey, who started working on an informal basis with Raducanu in March.

“She doesn't need me to sit in the world between 20-50 and, if I'm not the best choice, she has to find the best choice.

“On this court, IGA has 23 straight victories – you don't place those stripes with a major if your game is not that difficult to play against. It would clearly be the ultimate test for Emma yesterday.

“From my point of view it is difficult for Emma because I still feel that everyone is alive in 2021. The games have changed enormously, the balls are four times heavier than in 2021 and Emma is not the biggest batter there is.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the internationals or Straatsbourg quarterfinals between Emma Raducanu and Danielle Collins



“If you can't put the ball through the field on a windy, heavy Clay Court Day against someone like Iga, you go into all kinds of problems.

“On hard courts and grass is a lot closer compared to where Emma was in Australia against Iga, but she knows what to do to Iga and Coco and it will take a long time.

“My mantra has been for her:” You are starting your career now. Everyone assesses what happened in 2021, but the reality is that I want to see you build a career here where people will judge you in two years. “

Raducanu arrived in Paris with more concerns about her fitness, but Petchey has hit back against those who doubt her work ethics.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the Strasbourg between Emma Raducanu and Daria Kasatkina



“I am tired of hearing people say she is not working hard, but I spent 10 months with her in 2020 and I spent every day that I can do with her since Miami, and not once she has not submitted a full day shift,” he added.

“[Maybe] There are areas that can help her together more profit in fitness or tennis, or whatever crystallize, but in terms of every day and deploying a good shift, she has done it every time. So I would like to bury that myth where it belongs. “

View the ATP and WTA tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or Stream with now And the Sky Sports app, which gives Sky Sports customers access to more than 50 percent more live sport this year without extra costs. Read more here.