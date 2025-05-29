



Burlington, vt. Vermont ladies hockey head coach Jim Plume Thursday afternoon announced that Erik Strand joined his staff as an assistant coach. Strand joins the catamounts after 10 seasons as head coach of the University of Wisconsin-Eeau Claire Blugolds (DIII). “We are very enthusiastic about welcoming Erik Strand and his family in Vermont!” said head coach Jim Plume . “During the time I got to know Erik, I am very impressed by his hockey knowledge, his passion for the hockey game and the art of coaching.” A resident of Bloomington, Minnesota, beach brings 20 years NCAA coaching experience and a proven track record in the field of competitive excellence and development from athlete to Vermont. Since the reins of UWEC in 2015, Strand de Blugolds led to sustainable success, including a WIAC (Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) regular seasonal title in 2020, back-to-back O'Brien Cup Championships in 2018 and 2019, and four NCAA tournament performances. Under his leadership, UWEC became an eternal presence in national rankings and established a strong reputation in Division III hockey. He leaves Uwec with a career record from 183-68-17. “He is a real student of the game and his coaching insight has shown in Eau Claire, where he built a consistent national competition for his 10 years there,” said head coach Jim Plume . “He will fit perfectly with our employees and our players.” A four-time WIAC coach of the year, Strand's term of office at UWEC was emphasized by player success, with six all-Americans, three WIAC players of the year and countless academic awards among his coaching subjessions. Several of his former players are professionally forced or to pursue a coaching careers. Before Strand took over the ladies program, Strand served as an assistant coach at the UWEC Men's team, which helped the Blugolds to conference titles and the NCAA Division III National Championship 2013. He played a crucial role in the development of a national records that several NCAA -statist who had several NCAA – –statist – –statist – –statist – –statist – –statist – –statist – –statist – –statist – –statist – –statist – –statist – –statist – –statist – –statist – –statist – –statist – –statist – – -Statist -statistist Strand played junior hockey with the des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) and won both the Anderson Cup and a National Championship. He later appeared in more than 100 games for UWEC as a defender. From the ice he also worked in financial services and is deeply dedicated to promoting leadership and growth of student athletes. For news and updates about the Hockey program of Vermont Dames, follow @uvmwhockey on Instagram, X and Facebook and visit Uvmathletics.com. TheWindjammer Inn and Conference Centeris the presenting sponsor of the UVM Women's Hockey program

