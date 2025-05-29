Gabriela Lojek: Set the beam high





Inspired by the Polish tennis -Superster Iga Witek, Gabriela Lojek decided to pick up a racket her first year and has not looked back since then. I knew nothing about tennis. I knew nothing, she said. The sport itself, it just seemed intriguing. It was fun. It's fast. It's back and forth. At some point you are only when you play singles, or you are with another person. And it's just a fun way to exercise. What you need to know Gabriela Lojek plays both tennis and Lacrosse at MASPETH HIGH SCHOOL

Gabriela spent 13 years at the Polish school, learning the language and making contact with her roots

In the fall, she goes on her way to Binghamton University as a student of the first generation for major in biological sciences The Maspeth High School -Sior was named a Junior as a team captain after being undefeated her second year. Gabrielas Athletic talents do not end up on the tennis court, she is also a striking defender in the Lacrosse team. And when she is not on the field or the court, dance dance. She also brought going to the Polish School for the last 13 years, contacting her roots while she learned the language. Her coach, whoever her social studies teacher, says she brings the same heart and dedication to the class. I was impressed by her off the field. And getting the chance to teach her this year as a senior was incredible. In my lessons for social studies, in the government and economy this year, she is above the top of the class. She goes up and outside with every project, assessment, homework, class work that she does. She is always engaged and participates every day. And you could no longer ask a student, said Peter Manzello, the girls Varsity Lacrosse coach. Gabriela is a honors student and is expected to graduate in the top 10% of her class. In the fall, she goes on the way to Binghamton University as a student of the first generation for major in biological sciences. I absolutely believe that the first generation of my family to go to university also makes me sure that I can strive for a form of academic validation that other children may not do. I feel that I want to do great in the future. I want to be good enough to make my parents proud. And of course they are already proud, but it is just like another way for myself. It is not even that they push it on me, I am, just the best I could be for them, for my grandparents, for everyone who is still in Poland. I want to be the reason why my parents chose to get here, said Gabriela.

