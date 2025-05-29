Lancashire Cricket announces £ 4.7 million operational profit

Lancashire Cricket has announced an operational profit of 4.7 million (5.3 million in 2023) after exceptional articles for the year ending on December 31, 2024, a record for the club during a non-AS year. The club reported a turnover of 34.1 million (36.5 million in 2023) and a surplus before the 0.2 million tax for the year.

Income from international and domestic cricket were lower in 2024 compared to 2023, with the previous year with an Astest at Emirates Old Trafford. In 2024, two major competitions were influenced by Australia and the Roses T20 by bad weather and then rained away. However, Augustus saw 55,000 spectators attend the Sri Lanka match competition at the location.

The club sold 57.148 tickets for the Vitality Blast, including a sold -out roses, while Lancashire had 7,483 members in 2024.

Construction started in 2024 to create Lancashire crickets second home in the heart of the county in Farington. De Club – In collaboration with Lancashire County Council, a professional cricket and a community cricket ovaal is building in addition to a net facility and an indoor pavilion, with viewing facilities, all of which will serve both professional and community cricket. The land will be open in 2026.

Emirates Old Traffords Hotel, Conference and Events income continued to grow in 2024, with 19% compared to 2023. After completing the hotel extension in October 2023, the On-Site Hilton Garden Inn was operated on for the first full year with 250 bedrooms. It is remarkable that hotel income surpassed history for the first time in the history of clubs.

The location also organized three nights of concerts in June 2024, with versions of the Foo Fighters (two nights) and Green Day (one night), with a total of 150,000 concert visitors to Emirates Old Trafford.

In February 2025, Lancashire Cricket announced that the club had entered into exclusive negotiations with the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group, which agreed to acquire a 70% interest in Manchester Originals. The club also agreed to sell 21% of its gifted ring of 51% of the ECB to the RPSG group, in addition to the ECB that sells its interest of 49%.

Looking ahead to 2025, Emirates Old Trafford will organize a strong international summer, including a men's test match between England and India, a men's IT20 between England and South Africa, and the return of international ladies cricket to the location, for the first time in more than ten years, while England takes India in a ladies IT20. Memberships have risen to more than 9,000 in 2025, while tickets for the big competitions of the locations sell well this summer, especially for the people of India match competition.

Angela Lowes, Chief Financial Officer at Lancashire Cricket, said: After another incredibly busy twelve months at Lancashire Cricket and Emirates Old Trafford, I would like to thank my staff for their hard work and dedication when delivering a wide range of events – both cricket and not -cricket – to ensure that we were well equipped to take on the challenges that came our way.

The annual report for 2024 shows very strong income from our non-cricket events, including the first full year of the on-site Hilton Garden Inn Hotel at full capacity. This emphasizes the importance of a diversified business model – especially in a year in which cricket income was influenced by factors outside the control of the clubs.

The weather disturbances of Men's IT20 and Roses T20 significantly influenced our cricket income, while, as expected, the men's test against Sri Lanka attracted less interest compared to the controversial Herenasest in 2023.

With the expected completion of the investment of the RPSG group this summer, we can look forward to an exciting future. The investment will help secure the long -term stability of Lancashire Cricket, so that we can reduce debts to a sustainable level and further invest in the cricket department, member facilities and infrastructure projects at both Emirates Old Trafford and Farington.

To read the annual report that a detailed breakdown of the financial performance of the clubs comprises and will be presented to the members later today for approval during the annual general meeting.