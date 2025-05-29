



With regard to the play -off counts, Sean is dead because it is a “pick -one” situation. I think I would personally have the end of the season of the season useless for some teams, compared to the entire regular season, not for most teams. Why coordinate (or give) about regular seasonal competitions when half of the competition will play afterwards, and that is when the results have consequences? (Anecdotal I started to feel like this about the first half of NFL games; it is almost always on Q4). That is what happened in MLB, right? Play 162 games and do you allow the entire season to be on a best-of-three quarterfinals? The NFL play -offs are nonsense. Just ask the Detroit Lions. Everyone can beat someone at any time. That is why it means making an NFL season season. Can the package be pushed only once before they forbid the Tush -push, a love swing? It is always possible, but the restraint of the packers to “Love Love” is related to player safety. Lafleur has touched this earlier, including during the NFL annual meeting in March. They do not want to place their franchise QB in a compromising situation. Good Morning II First Responders, with regard to Matty from Durango, Co, North Dakota State is a DI FCS program. They have won countless national championships before the FBS teams have adopted a Playoff layout. They play at least one FBS school and win annually. The MVFC is the SEC of the FCS. Ken Anderson QB for Cincinnati came from Diii Augustana. So what? Talent is what it is, wherever it came from. It is true, although the state of North Dakota and the state of South Dakota can almost be considered as FBS schools at the moment. Brian Gutekunst said earlier this year that they look at those high-end FCS programs no different than their counterparts from Division I. Joshua from Milwaukee wrote: “10-inch hands for a QB are fine, but 13-inch hands are dysfunctional and look weird.” That reminded me of every time I ever saw the former Cowboy QB Troy Aikman in his current job as a TV man and I think his hands take half of the screen. Any idea how big they are? I couldn't tell you, but this topic led me down an interesting rabbit hole that ended David Flemings 2020 NFL Draft Preview. In that ESPN.com piece, Fleming stated that Jordan Love “once in a generation” owns “10-5/8-inch hands, QB1 has that for him, which is fun. Will Micah Robinson get an actual chance to show his skills in the camp instead of being exiled immediately to the practice team? Yes. How do you think Carrington Valentine made the schedule in 2023? Everything we saw from Valentine on Sunday started on the grass on Ray Nitschke Field. Ben Solak from ESPN states that Green Bay will not make the play -offs because they have a strong pass Rush and a dominant receiver, have thoughts? Is that not how the packers made the play -offs last year? Scott from Noblesville, in Luke Getssy's exercise is reminiscent of an NFL film/doc on Jerry Rice in which his father Jerry Bricks threw during construction, when Rice was a young person. You can't help but wonder if that film has fueled the exercise. I actually have one story about it in 2016. I can see that I am getting old; I had completely forgotten it. Dropping bricks and recipients from the thin air was a drill of “eye-hand coordination”, according to Getsy, intended to train the less dominant eye. When asked where he got the idea, Getsy said: “Everywhere. The way I have taken, you get different ideas from different people.” So there you go. Clipton from Pasadena, Ca Another point about 'The Moveerable Scrum', it has always surprised me why the defenders around the runner would not just push out of pushing and wrapping him around the ankles. The pile cannot move if the runner can't move with it. It is also not the safest in the world for a defensive player to end up on the ground in the middle of those scrums.

