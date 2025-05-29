Playing through pain is common for players who are worried about tennis rat race

Paris Casper Ruud is hardly a rebellious thing about De Komer who just tries to find his way and a life in professional tennis. He is a triple Grand Slam finalist, ranked no. 8, the owner of more Clay-Court victories than any other man since 2020 and someone who earned almost $ 25 million in prize money.

And yet Ruud felt the need to play pain for the most two months, until the left knee that is swollen by a structure of liquid, that led him to pop pills, that did every time he slips into a back hand of the open position, was too problematic during a French open second round game. He didn't stop, but he dropped 13 of the last 14 games in a loss.

Afterwards the 26-year-old Norwegian concern, this week also expressed by other players, that there is an overwhelming sense of obligation to take the court as often as possible, regardless of health, thanks to a schedule and a system Ruud, called a rat race.

You have the feeling that you lose a lot if you do not pop up and play, both economically, in terms of ranking and opportunities, Ruud said, and noted that skipping one mandatory event brings a 25% cut to the end of the men's tour. You force players a bit to appear injured or sick.

Tennis players wonder if it is a good idea to the extreme pushing of their bodies

Caroline Garcia, an open semi-finalist from 2022 who announced that this is her last season as a professional, wrote in a social media post that she trusted a fixed diet of anti-inflammatory drugs, corticoid injections and plasma treatments to deal with a bum shoulder.

The 31-year-old from France wondered aloud: is it really worth pushing our body to such extremes? She spoke in Paris about the stress of trying to maintain the ranking and the responsibility to perform for someone's entourage.

I can feel what she feels, said Alexander Zverev, a triple big second place. The thing is, with our tennis players, it is a 1-on-1 sport, so we always get the fault, right?

Unlike team sports, there are no replacements with the French Open

Ajla Tomljanovic, who handed Serena Williams the last loss of her career, summarized it in this way: I don't think playing with pain is smart, but I did it before. Sometimes it was rewarded, and sometimes it wasn't.

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open Champion, said she continued to enter tournaments a few seasons ago, despite problems in both wrists that required surgery.

People around her at the time, said Raducanu, told me that I was not strong enough, as if I just have to get through it, as if it is normal that I feel tired because I train so much. When I actually knew there was pain, and I knew it felt a little more than just pain. So I wish I would have listened to myself earlier.

Australian Open Champion Madison Keys said Garcias Post resonated.

She's good. At some point you just have to say, I'm ready. And as she said, it's something we have been learning a very young age, Keys said. Everyone applauds (NBA star Michael) Jordan for playing with the flu … and somehow it was a better performance because he pushed through it. It was clearly incredible that he could do that while he was sick, but I don't think you always need it.

With Roland-Garros, playing pain is common

Tommy Paul, an American who was sown 12th in Paris, was not entirely certain what was wrong in his lower abdominal area, but he knew it didn't feel good during his second round game. He was visited by a trainer who could not do much to help. Paul continued to play, won in five sets and was planning to get an MRI exam.

I will definitely go back to play, Paul said.

In another match, Damir Dumhur tumbled from Bosnia to the clay and hurt his knee. He also continued, won to set up a confrontation with title defender Carlos Alcaraz, and stated: if it's just a bruise if I can't make it worse, I can play.

Tennis is of course a contactless sport, so the dangers are not the same as in the NFL, for example. Yet Ruud estimated that something is physically wrong with him in more than half of his matches, whether it is a small blister under your foot or maybe a little pain in your stomach, rib, back, knee, whatever.

Every part of my body, he said, has felt a kind of pain.