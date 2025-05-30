Far too early predictions for Michigan Football's first 4 games of 2025

The kick -off times and TV indications for the first four Michigan matches of the season were released on Thursday. As such, we will throw some arrows on the board and throw a number of much too early predictions for the first month of the Wolverines season.

Here are my far too early predictions for the first four weeks of 2025.

Week 1 vs New Mexico: Michigan starts season with a huge victory

From now on the Vegas Oddmakers Michigan have a favorite of 34.5 points for this game, and that can be a bit too low if it was fair. New Mexico is ranked as one of the worst teams in the country on their way to the season (no. 130 of the 136 teams) ESPNS SP+And the defense is ranked at number 134 in general.

Bryce Underwood and Company will have a field day to start the season. The young quarterback throws a few touchdowns, while Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes each run a touchdown and 50+ Yards. Michigan keeps the touchdown party going with the backups, and the Wolverines win easily, 52-10.

Record: 1-0

Week 2 in Oklahoma: Michigan leaves with an L in Sherrones return to Norman

I say it all out of the season that this game will be more difficult than many fans of Michigan expect. In fact, if I had to choose well at the moment, I think the Wolverines Norman leaves with a general record of 1-1.

Oklahoma had a hell of a appetite in the transfer portal this season outside the season, with the head through former Washington State Quarterback John Mate and former CAL run back Jaydn Ott. Both boys were highly regarded in the portal, because MATEER was generally arranged by number 6 and OTT was generally arranged by the number 50 by 247Sports.

The Sooners struggled attacking last year, but hired the new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle who was in Washington State last season to lead the unit. Moreover, head coach Brent Venables will now mention defensive plays this season. Venables was one of the best defensive players in the country when he was a coordinator at Clemson, so it would be thought that this would also help Oklahoma to move forward.

All in all, I think this is a tight game, but the Wolverines are short and leave a close one on the road, 24-21.

Record: 1-1

Week 3 vs Central Michigan: The Wolverines bounce back in a large way

The loss of Oklahoma will leave a sour taste in the mouth of the Wolverines, and they are going to play it on the lowest central Michigan Chippewas in the big house with Sherrone Moore (for the time being, at least) sidelined because of the self-imposed two-game suspension that starts this week.

CMU went 4-8 last season and rebuilt under first-year head coach Matt Drinkall. A CMU alumnus itself, I have hope that Drinkall can turn the program around … on time. It is incredibly difficult to reverse each program so quickly, but especially at a non-Power 4-school where resources are scarce and you have to convince a number of underestimated recruits to play college ball in Mount Pleasant (no offense to my former college house).

Underwood throws three touchdowns in this game, while Justice Haynes himself achieves 100+ meters and a score. The defense gives a waste time touchdown, but the Wolverines are reflected in the win column with a dominant 42-7 show.

Record: 2-1

Week 4: Michigan starts with Big Ten Play with a victory in Nebraska

At this point in the year you would hope that Underwood and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey have built up a considerable in-game report and overcome Moore that is not in this game. We know that the defense will travel, but will the attack be able to hang with a historically tough, physical Nebraska defense?

At the end of the day I believe that. The Cornhuskers form an early Big Ten Road -but Michigan has more general talent from top to bottom than Nebraska. The Wolverines take this off, 20-10.

Record: 3-1

What are you far too early predictions for these games? Let us know in the commentary area!