Roland Garros, Paris, they are nowadays in tennis everywhere.

Not so long ago the ranking up, ready to take over the sport. Now they are mid -twenty, a combination of coasted and determined, who start the next quest a little different from the first, carefree rise.

On Wednesday, Americans Amanda Anisimova and Reilly Opelka and Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece all took their turn on the comeback path, with Anisimova in front.

Anisimova was a semi -finalist here in 2019, when she was only 17 and tennis felt like an always upward adventure. That was before her father and coach, Konstantine, died of a heart attack at 52. That sadness, injuries and disillusion with the toll of professional tennis led her to take an extensive break of the sport.

Her journey wore her to the top 25 in her teenage years and then brought her to the 400S. Now she is rising again, with a career height of No. 16.

On Thursday, Denis Shapovalov of Canada and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina van Spain, two flashy players with occasional magic in their hands who have sent them up and down and now have supported the ladder, tried to make their runs of bad luck or poor health or bad decisions, or even a combination of all three, in something positive. So Sofia Kenin and Markta Vondrouov, two Grand Slam champions who found a new way were because Anisimova did better than just about everyone who is this year.

I think when I was younger, there was just not much busy and everything was a bit new to me, Anisimova said in an interview on Wednesday after her 6-0, 6-2 victory against Viktorija Golubic over Court 14, the fourth choice assignment at Roland Garros. She said there is an advantage of the roller coaster quality of her career.

I played on all these big stages and I can trust my game, she said.

It is more about the experience and trying to take that with you and use that to my advantage.

Davidovich Fokina and Vondrouov have neatly encapsulated the difficulty of the second turnout. Davidovich Fokina, who defeated the then world no. 5 Jack Draper and World No. 3 Alexander Zverev and no. 2 Carlos Alcaraz pushed this clay season, fell in four, usually one-sided sets despite the threat of a comeback. Vondrouov took the first set against Poland Magdalena FRCH 6-0, lost the second, but came overly in the third.

For most players, pursuing a tennis career is not like climbing the business ladder. There are attacks and spurts, peaks and valleys, burn -out, injuries and many other challenges. Usually tennis is about falling and getting up again. Learning from what happened and applying those lessons to what comes after is just as important as adding a few extra kilometers per hour to a first serve.

The art of the comeback of tennis can include radical and organic changes.

Davidovich Fokina changed just about everything: his coach, his fitness trainer, his physiotherapist, his agent, his daily routines, his attitude. He even moved his lifelong house in Mlaga, Spain, to Monaco, and chose the chance to practice with the best players in the world (Jannik Sinner, Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, occasionally Novak Djokovic) about hanging time with his poss.

During an interview in Rome this month, Davidovich Fokina said he was in his comfort zone in Mlaga.

It took me a few years ago that I started in ATP to realize what I want to do with my life, what I want to do with everything with myself, with everything, he said.

He said he regrets a lot. He wishes him to have moved to Monaco or Dubai earlier, or had spent some time there to see how else the best players lived and trained. At the practice court he said that he brings a goal for every drill and every ball.

In competitions he carved the crazy things, no more wild attempts on winners of 10 feet behind the basic line. No more forearm serves on 8-8 in a fifth set of tiebreak against Holger Rune in Wimbledon. Davidovich Fokina tries to imitate players who come to the field with patience and without fear.

When I am relaxed, play solid, I can play aggressively, but not like crazy, he said.

Some tennis bars go better than others.

Tsitsipas has also changed just about everything. That included the firing of his father, who had been his coach for ten years, and switched from a Wilson to a Babolat racket and then back to Wilson when the Babolat racket did not produce for him on clay as it did on hard courts. The French Open 2021 and 2023 Australian Open Finalist is number 25 in the ranking list. He lost on Wednesday of the World No. 167, Matteo Gigante of Italy, in four sets, who struggled to hit his once deadly backhand much further than the service line on points he had to win.

It is a constant puzzle, Tsitsipas said in his press conference. Things have certainly changed in recent years and I am now in a completely different position.

I just have to use my experience a bit more sensible. My experience sometimes stabs me a bit.

Several players trying to climb back on the mountain struggle with the false memory of themselves. They imagine that they were once a perfect player.

I am not the same man I was seven years ago, said Shapovalov, who is 26 and has worked from a knee injury more than a year and a half ago. Physical, in terms of tennis, everything, everything.

Shapovalov has not made many radical shifts. He brought ranking points last year and skipped the Olympic Games in Paris because the tournament did not offer points and it was on clay, his worst surface. It is better to make a leap on the North American Hard-Court Swing in Washington, DC and be ready to go 1,000 for his home masters.

Opelka, who was no. 17 in 2022 before two wrist operations, is in the same boat and uses its strategically protected ranking -submissions in the tournaments that will help him optimize his ranking. HES 11-9 in the year and 200 places went up, but at number 93 it is still far from where he wants to be.

As soon as you have one operation on your wrist, let alone two, you will never be the same player, he said. You are almost ready.

Opelka, a big server that is almost 7 feet, said he just wants to linger long enough to see if he has anything left. He lost to Mariano Navone to Argentina on Wednesday.

If it is something like that, it won't last long. I didn't play tennis to be the 90th best player in the world, he said.

Shapovalov not either. He is sown 27th in this French open. A year ago he was ranked no. 118. Like Anisimova, he discovered that, after he had made the climb once before, his blood pressure does not rise as it once did when the big tests came.



I don't get as anxious as before in my career, he said.

Kenin, the Australian Open Champion in 2020 and a finalist here that year, also returns to that place.

She won so often at the age of 21 that she didn't think the ride would ever end. Then it did, and she didn't know how to stop it when she fell in the 400s. She is now up to no. 30 and is facing Victoria Azarenka on Thursday. She had no plan to deal with the decline. It took a while to get to terms to have to work harder on the practice court and in the gym.

You don't always become a tennis player, so it's clear for your future, said Kenin, 26, in Paris.

Vondrouov, the Wimbledon champion 2023, had thought that the future had arrived for her. Last year she could not swing tennis racket after the operation on her shoulder. She would try to play. The pain would return. Another operation was not an option.

She had spent hours in the gym with physiotherapy without the payment of actually playing tennis.

It's not fun, Vondrouov said, also 25. I had to be very patient.

Three months ago she got a dog, an Italian greyhound called Milo. That helped, and the payout finally came on Tuesday, when she played and won her first Grand Slam match in a year. At the moment it only feels able to compete without intense pain as the biggest payment, although on Thursday in the second round of FRCH was a nice bonus.

Very surprised, said the woman who was sitting at an operating table nine months ago when everyone played the US Open.

There was a bit of discomfort in her shoulder, and when the game became tight in the third set, she wasn't sure if Shed remembered how to compete under pressure. She told herself that that is what she came to Paris for and to forget how exhausted she was.

That's what you can't get in practice, she said. I had something like that, okay, let's try, you know you have to do it this way. You need those competitions.

Vondrouov said that she and her physio have adjusted their routine with more stretching and less stress. If something hurts, they stop. The health of the body is everything.

That is about where Anisimova is, after managing back pain in recent months and hiring a full -time physiotherapist for the first time. It wasn't something she had to worry about when she was a teenage phenomenon.

It is just a part of learning and adjusting managing certain things and when they have to take free time, she said.

You always try to find out how you can stay at the top.

(Top photo of Markta Groupouov: Alain Jocard / AFP via Getty images)