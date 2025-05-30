



Amherst, Mass. University of Massachusetts Hockey has added 6-2, 205 pound Vooruit Matthew Wilde to his selection for the 2025-26 season, head coach Greg Carvel announced on Thursday. The nominee of the 2024-25 Hobey Baker Award, Atlantic Hockey Forward of the Year finalist and AHA First Team All-Conference Selection comes to Umass after two seasons. He joins Forwards Mikey DeAngelo and Owen Mehlenbacher as the third and definitive transfer addition for the minute people this season. University of Massachusetts Hockey has added 6-2, 205 pound Vooruit Matthew Wilde to his selection for the 2025-26 season, head coachannounced on Thursday. The nominee of the 2024-25 Hobey Baker Award, Atlantic Hockey Forward of the Year finalist and AHA First Team All-Conference Selection comes to Umass after two seasons. He joins Forwards Mikey DeAngelo and Owen Mehlenbacher as the third and definitive transfer addition for the minute people this season. “Matthew spent the last two years in ride, where he turned out to be a dangerous goal scorer and proven offensive threat in university hockey,” said Carvel. “Matty has a great size and great attacking skills. While his game continues to develop, he has to become a very effective force in Hockey East, a player who can score around the net or remotely with his excellent shooting skills. He is a high character young man who plays a high -handed person to prove himself and gets to make himself a chip and to make it, to make himself, to make himself to be a mass, to make himself, to make himself to make a chip to prove to prove itself. Wilde set up back-to-back 30+ point seasons at ride, a total of 67 points on 37 goals and 30 assists in 67 games over the two-year period. The Mississauga, Ontario-resident, also contributed 12 Power-Play Goals and five game winners for the Tigers. He finished the regular season of 2024-25 in Atlantic Hockey with 0.69 goals per game and second in the competition with 1.23 points per game and bound for 12th national and second in the AHA with 18 goals. After missing the first eight games of the 2024-25 campaign, at least one point in 19 of 27 games registered the rest of the season to finish second on the team with 32 points and for the first time bound with nine multi-point matches. As a first-year student in 2023-24, Wilde finished fifth for ride with 35 points, the most tied by a Tiger First-Year in D1 era History. He is in second place on the team with 19 goals, the most by a Tiger First-Year in D1 era History, and Bond National for fifth place among the first year players in Doelen, for 10th in points. The February Atlantic Hockey-Rookie of the month ended the season with a point in a team-best 11-Straight games, a total of 10 goals and five assists in that span.

Before he played lecture hockey, Wilde was a wild member of the Toronto Junior Canadiens of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) of 2020-2023 and he placed 195 career points on 93 goals and 102 assists more than 130 games. During the 20222-23 season he finished third in the Ojhland Brak his own franchise record with 42 goals and added 44 assists to finish fourth in general with 86 points in 52 games and helped the Jr. Canadiens a record of 45-5-2 and winning their second straight Brant Snow Memorial Trophy. The double OJHL All-Star and Second team Honoree and 2023 OJHL All-Star Game MVP ended the 2021-22 season in the competition with 81 points (39G, 42a).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umassathletics.com/news/2025/5/29/matthew-wilde-joins-massachusetts-hockey-as-latest-roster-addition-for-2025-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos